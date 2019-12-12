BEEVILLE – Senior Kamaria Gipson reached another significant milestone in her prep hoops career last Tuesday in a win over visiting Goliad.
The San Diego State commit became the first Lady Trojan in school history to reach 2,000 career points.
The standout post hit a free throw with 1 minute, 34 seconds left in the third quarter for her 2,000th career point.
She followed with one more free throw to give her a game-high 30 in the Lady Trojans’ 71-12 rout of the Tigerettes at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
On the day, Gipson hit nine field goals and went 12 of 15 at the free throw line to lead Beeville in scoring.
The Lady Trojans outscored Goliad 25-4 in the first quarter, then held the Tigerettes scoreless in the second quarter as they pushed their lead to 42-4 by halftime.
The hosts won the third quarter 20-3 and took the fourth by a 9-5 count.
Jade Del Bosque joined Gipson in double figures in the victory, hitting five triples – all in the first half – for 15 points.
All nine of the Lady Trojans who suited up for the contest scored at least one point in the victory.
Cylee Lopez chipped in eight points, while Camryn Longoria added six points. Amidy Moreno scored four points and Alexis Moorer tallied three.
Veronica Soliz and Tori Garza both scored two points, while Aaralyn Del Bosque scored her first career varsity point with a free throw in the fourth quarter to round out the scoring.
The win pushed the Lady Trojans to 5-0 on the year.
Beeville, in the latest state polls released Monday, was ranked as high as fifth in 4A. The Texas Girls Coaches Association poll has the Lady Trojans fifth, while the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches has them ranked sixth. Beeville is ranked eighth in the Roy Report poll.
Beeville 49, George West 31
The Lady Trojans built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a win over the Lady Horns in George West on Nov. 23.
Beeville jumped in front 19-9 in the first quarter, then led 33-19 at halftime. George West held the Lady Trojans to just one point in the third quarter, winning the period 8-1 to make it 34-18.
Beeville won the final period by two points, 15-13.
Gipson had a game-best 21 points for the Lady Trojans.
Del Bosque hit three 3-pointers on her way to scoring 15 points.
Garza added eight points to the cause, while Longoria chipped in five points.