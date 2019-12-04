PORTLAND – Beeville standout post Kamaria Gipson recorded the first triple-double of her senior season last Tuesday in her team’s road win over Gregory-Portland.
Gipson led the Lady Trojans to a 43-30 win over the LadyCats, which pushed Beeville’s record to 3-0 on the year.
The San Diego State commit scored 15 points on 5-of-19 shooting to go with five free throws on 10 attempts, grabbed 20 rebounds and blocked 14 shots in the victory.
She also had two steals and an assist.
Lady Trojan coach Paul Yuma was happy to get the win, but wasn’t thrilled with his team’s performance.
“Terrible night shooting and lost the battle of the offensive boards,” he said. “We left too many points off the scoreboard with missed layups and too many missed free throws.”
“It was a great job by the bench stepping up and giving us valuable minutes to help with foul trouble.”
Beeville struggled from the field with just 11 field goals, including just two 3-pointers, but got to the charity stripe 33 times, making 15.
“We knew we were struggling from outside and we didn’t shoot any outside 3-pointers in the second half,” Yuma said. “We were getting the ball inside to our posts or driving in and drawing contact and getting to the line. That’s smart basketball.”
Beeville built an 11-4 lead in the opening quarter before the team’s deadlocked at 8-8 in the second quarter.
The Lady Trojans then pulled away in the third quarter by outscoring the hosts 16-8.
G-P won the fourth quarter 10-8.
Camryn Longoria went 4-for-8 from the field on her way to nine points. She also had seven rebounds and two assists.
Tori Garza hit one of the team’s two 3-pointers en route to scoring six points to go with six rebounds and three assists.
Amidy Moreno came off the bench to add six points thanks to a field and then a 4-for-5 performance at the charity stripe.
Veronica Soliz added three points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Jade Del Bosque hit the team’s other trey and also dished out three assists.