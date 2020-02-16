BEEVILLE – A.C. Jones seniors Kamaria Gipson and Jared Silva made their college choices official last week, signing national letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at San Diego State University and Texas Lutheran University, respectively.
Gipson, the daughter of former Beeville track standout and state medalist Demetria Jefferson, will play basketball for the Lady Aztecs.
“Their coaches made me feel at home, and they have a really good basketball program,” Gipson said after the signing day ceremony, which was held on national signing day, Feb. 5, at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
Gipson, who ranks in the top 50 all-time in the state of Texas in scoring and recently passed former Texas Tech star Sheryl Swoopes on the all-time scoring list, was a highly-coveted recruit by multiple Division I schools.
She narrowed her choices to five finalists: Louisiana Lafayette, San Diego State, South Alabama, Texas Rio Grande Valley and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Her first official was to San Diego State, whose coaches had made multiple trips to Texas to visit with her.
She made just one more official visit – to South Alabama – before making her decision.
“When I went to San Diego State, I kind of just automatically clicked with them. I knew I wanted to go there,” she said. “Everyone was telling me to get a feel for another school and see how it is. When I went on the South Alabama visit, it just didn’t really feel the same as the San Diego State visit.
“That’s when I knew I was going to commit to San Diego State for sure.”
Gipson, who didn’t start playing basketball until she was in junior high despite being the great niece of former Trojan basketball standout Ken Jefferson, has been a four-year starter for the Lady Trojan basketball team, helping the program to 104 victories thus far in her career.
She’s been an all-state and all-region selection, and a multi-time award winner or first teamer at the all-district level. She is also the two-time reigning MySouTex Girls Basketball Most Valuable Player.
She said she plans to study medicine to become either a physical therapist or a nurse.
Silva, the son of Ismale Silva and Amanda Chapa, will play football for the Bulldogs.
“They were late into my recruiting process, but they were the ones who really stuck with me,” Silva said about his decision to chose Texas Lutheran over his other suitor, Texas A&M-Kingsville.
“I was on (the TLU) campus within a couple of weeks. I really did like the campus and it’s close to home.
“And my mother approved, so that’s a big one right there.”
Silva was a second team all-district pick as a tackle for the Trojans this past season, helping Beeville complete its first undefeated regular season in program history, win the District 15-4A Division I championship and win a bi-district championship.
He said he plans to study kinesiology at TLU with the hopes of becoming an athletic trainer or a coach.