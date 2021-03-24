Desmond Givens left Goliad with a gold medal on Feb. 25.
Givens claimed the boys singles championship for the Beeville Trojan tennis team at the Goliad Varsity Tennis Tournament.
He rolled through three opponents to claim the title.
After a first-round bye, Givens beat Aransas Pass’ Jose Cespedes 8-0 in the quarterfinals, then downed Sinton’s Brandon Nieto in the semifinals to get into the championship match.
Givens routed Sinton’s Blake Koether in the championship, winning 6-1 in the first set and 6-0 in the second set.
Lukas Moreno was eliminated in the first round of the boys singles bracket by Koether.
Kelton Keys and Emily Reese won silver medals as the runners-up in the mixed doubles bracket.
They won 8-5 over Mathis’ Sammy Trejo and Maribella Barrera in the quarterfinals, then beat Victoria St. Joseph’s Cata Tejara and Hogan Bazan in the semifinals by an 8-4 count.
In the championship match, Sinton’s Nate Martinez and Isabella Fuentes beat Keys and Reese 6-0, 6-2.
In the quarterfinals, Martinez and Fuentes knocked off Beeville’s Augustus Rucker and Randi Aguirre.
Beeville boasted bronze medalists in both the boys and girls doubles tournaments.
Claire Portwood and Sofia Alaniz finished third in girls doubles. They beat Goliad’s Riley Bohl and Karli Buenger 8-4 in the third-place match.
They won their quarterfinal match 8-4 but fell 8-6 in the semifinals to drop into the third-place match.
Alizabeth Martinez and Samantha Rivas were eliminated in the first round of the girls doubles bracket by eventual champions Lisa Du and Emmie Dugi from St. Joseph.
Ryan Martinez and Brandon Dang finished third in boys doubles. They bested teammates Jake Rosenbaum and Colby Rader in the third-place match, 8-2.
Martinez and Dang won their quarterfinal match 8-0 before falling 8-7 (7-4) in the semifinals. Rosenbaum and Rader won 8-1 in the quarterfinals before losing 8-1 in the semifinals.
In the girls singles, Melina Ramirez finished fourth for Beeville.
She won her quarterfinal match 8-2 but lost 8-6 in the semifinals and then 8-0 in the third-place match.
Gabriela Speedon was knocked out in the quarterfinals in girls singles.
In the team standings, Beeville finished as the runner-up behind Sinton.
