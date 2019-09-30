BEEVILLE – The A.C. Jones tennis team won its second straight district match of the year Monday with a 11-4 defeat of visiting Kingsville.
The Trojans won seven singles matches and three doubles matches to claim the win over the Brahmas.
In boys singles, Desmond Givens won 6-3, 6-0 at first singles, Brandon Dang won 3-6, 6-2, 10-5 at second singles, Ryan Martinez won 1-6, 6-3, 10-4 at fourth singles and Lukas Moreno won 6-3, 6-4 at fifth singles for the Trojans.
In girls singles, Kalee Kroen won 7-5, 6-0 at first singles, Makayla Arevalo won 6-0, 6-0 at fifth singles and Emily Luna won 6-0, 6-0 at sixth singles for Beeville.
In boys doubles, Christopher Benavidez-Cantu and Kelton Keys won 6-4, 6-3 at third doubles.
In girls doubles, Alexandra Castillo and Alizabeth Martinez won 7-5, 6-2 at second doubles, while Randi Aguirre and Sofia Alaniz won 6-0, 6-0 at third doubles.
Givens and Kroen won the mixed doubles match for Beeville by blanking the Kingsville duo, 6-0, 6-0.
Beeville 17, West Oso 2
The Trojans opened district play with a rout out of visiting West Oso Sept. 18.
In boys singles, Givens won his match at first singles 6-1, 6-3; Dang won 6-0, 6-0 at second singles; Marco Valadez won 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 at third singles; R. Martinez won 6-1, 6-0 at fourth singles; and Andrew Valis won 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 at sixth singles.
Dang and Martinez won 6-2, 6-2 in at first doubles on the boys side, while Benavidez-Cantu and Keys won 6-2, 6-2 at third doubles.
Givens and Kroen won the mixed doubles match 6-0, 6-0.
Beeville swept all nine of the girls matches, six in singles play and three in doubles play.
Kroen won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles; Emily Rees won 6-4, 6-2 at second singles; Gabriela Speedon won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles; Kinlee Ramon won 6-4, 6-3 at fourth singles; Arevalo won 6-0, 6-0 at fifth singles and Luna won 6-0, 6-1 at sixth singles.
Reese and Ramon won the first doubles match 6-1, 6-0, while Castillo and A. Martinez won the second doubles match 6-0, 6-0. Aguirre and Alaniz won the third doubles match 6-4, 6-1.