Beeville may not have won the district championship in team tennis, but the Trojans did sweep the top all-district awards.
Desmond Givens and Kalee Kroen were named the District 26-4A MVPs and received first team honors as a mixed doubles team for the Trojans, who were the district runners-up to Rockport-Fulton.
Givens claimed the boys MVP award with Brandon Dang and Ryan Martinez both earning first team honors as singles players and first team honors as a doubles team.
Kelton Keys and Lukas Moreno were named to the second team as singles players, while Augustus Rucker, Noah Salas and Jake Rosenbaum received honorable mention.
Keys and Colby Rader earned second team distinction as a doubles team.
On the boys side, the newcomer of the year award went to West Oso’s Jesse Salinas.
Kroen shared the girls MVP award with Rockport-Fulton’s Emily Sundberg.
Melina Ramirez joined Givens and Kroen as winners of superlative awards, sharing the girls newcomer of the year award with West Oso’s Aracely Salinas.
Kinlee Ramon and Emily Reese were first team honorees as singles players and earned first team honors as a doubles team as well.
Gabriela Speedon and Sofia Alaniz were second team honorees as singles players. Honorable mention went to Soledad Cuellar and Emily Luna.
Alaniz and Claire Portwood were named to the second team as a doubles team, as was the team of Randi Aguirre and Ramirez.
