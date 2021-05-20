Beeville’s Desmond Givens wrapped up his spring tennis season on April 28 with an appearance at the UIL 4A Region IV Championship.
Givens, the District 26 champion, won his opening round match in the boys singles tournament but fell in the quarterfinals of the tournament to the eventual regional runner-up.
In the first round of the tournament, Givens downed La Vernia’s Jacob Chamberlain.
The Trojan won the opening set of the match 6-3 before rolling to a 6-1 victory in the second set to advance in the tournament.
Tuloso-Midway’s Damian Rosas, the District 31 champion, ended Givens’ run in the quarterfinals.
Rosas, who went on to finish as the regional runner-up and earn a berth at the state tournament, handed Givens a 6-1 loss in the opening set of their match, then beat him 6-0 in the second set.
Boerne’s Justin Koth, the District 28 champ, won the title by defeating Rosas 6-3, 6-3 in the championship match.
