Pacheco, Coronado win tournament
Al Pacheco and Adam Coronado took home the championship from the two-man tournament held at the John C. Beasley Municipal Golf Course last week.
Sandy Cantu and Billy Christopher finished second, while Jake Dixon and Dylan Martin finished third.
Mitch Luna and Randy Crain won the par-3 proximity contests in the tournament.
Hole-in-one
Elaine Chin recorded her fourth career hole-in-one on Wednesday, July 17.
She aced the 86-yard, par-3 16th hole at the Beeville Country Club while playing with Johnny Bond and Lane Pinchback.