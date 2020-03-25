GOLIAD – The hosts won the girls championship at the annual Shirley Frnka Relays on March 5 at Tiger Stadium.
The Goliad Tigerettes topped the field of 16 teams to claim the title with 101 points.
Refugio finished second with 89 points, while Edna finished third with 80 points.
Beeville finished fifth with 71 points and Skidmore-Tynan was seventh with 35 points.
Goliad
Karleigh Hill and Ellie Albrecht won a pair of gold medals for the Tigerettes at the meet.
Hill won both hurdles championships, taking the 100-meter event in 15.41 seconds and the 300-meter event in 45.73.
Albrecht claimed the titles in the 800 and the 1,600. She clocked 2 minutes, 25.71 seconds in the 800, and posted a time of 5:26.17 in the 1,600.
Hill and Albrecht also won a relay gold alongside Lauren Bond and Lelia Wilson in the 4x400 relay, clocking 4:14.41.
Ashlyn Davis also won an individual championship for the Tigerettes, claiming gold in the discus with a throw of 124 feet, 2 inches.
Hill and Davis also won silver medals with Hill finishing second in the triple jump (35-9 1/2) and Davis finishing as the runner-up in the shot put (37-5 3/4).
Bond won Goliad’s lone bronze medal in the 400, clocking 1:02.77.
Telleah Jackson finished fourth in the 100, Hill was fifth in the long jump, Kylie Reed was fifth in the high jump and Bond was sixth in the 800 for Goliad.
Beeville
Noemi Alaniz and Allie Estrada won individual gold medals for the Lady Trojans.
Alaniz topped the field in the 3,200, clocking 12:50, while Estrada claimed the title in the triple jump – the event she won a silver medal in at last year’s 4A state meet – with a jump of 36-7 1/2.
Estrada also won a pair of silver medals in the hurdles events, finishing second in the 100-meter event in 15.47 and second in the 300-meter event in 46.51. She then added a bronze medal in the long jump, clearing 16-8 1/4.
Kayla Salazar also won a bronze for the Lady Trojans, taking third in the 1,600 in 5:55.58.
Estrada and Salazar also teamed with Carly Knapp and Megan Gonzales to win a bronze in the 4x400 relay.
Salazar was fifth in the 800, Alaniz was fifth in the 1,600 and Knapp was sixth in the 300 hurdles.
The 4x200 relay team finished fifth, while the 4x100 relay team finished sixth.
Skidmore-Tynan
Katryna Hernandez won Skidmore-Tynan’s lone gold at the event, claiming the championship in the shot put with a throw of 41-2.
She also won a silver medal in the discus with a throw of 114-10.
Mariella Gonzales also won a silver for the Lady Cats, taking second in the 800.
Eddika Hernandez took fourth in the 3,200 and was sixth in the 1,600. The 4x400 relay team finished fifth.