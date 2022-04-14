The Goliad Tigerettes scored 13 runs in the top of the third inning to run away with a victory over Skidmore-Tynan in District 29-3A softball play March 29.
Goliad built a seven-run lead in the top of the first, scored twice in the second and then pushed across 13 in the third on the way to a 22-2 win.
Skidmore got both of its runs in the bottom of the first with Erica Hinojosa and Daniella Villarreal hitting back-to-back RBI doubles.
Paula Gonzales had Skidmore’s other hit in the loss, a one-out double in the first two batters before Hinojosa’s double.
Villarreal took the loss. She gave up seven runs on one hit in just a third of an inning before Alexis Moron replaced her in the circle in the first.
The Ladycats fell to 1-20 overall with the loss.
Odem 19, S-T 1
The Odem Lady Owls scored 16 times in the first inning on their way to beating Skidmore March 25.
Skidmore got its lone run in the top of the second when Hinojosa hit an RBI single to plate Sivounay Ramirez.
Five different Ladycats had one hit apiece, including Claudia Fuentes, who hit the team’s lone multi-base hit.
Moron took the loss in the circle. She allowed 19 runs on 14 hits in two innings.
