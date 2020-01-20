PORT LAVACA – The Beeville girls powerlifting team boasted three champions and two runners-up in a second-place finish at their first meet of the season Saturday.
The Lady Trojans finished second with 37 points to host Calhoun in the Calhoun Bayou Brawl.
Amidy Moreno, Jackee Corrigan and Desiree Gonzales each won individual championships for the Lady Trojans at the meet.
Moreno won the 148-pound championship with a 955-pound total, which was 235 pounds better than the runner-up in the weight class.
She put up a class-best 390 pounds in the squat, pressed 200 on the bench and pulled 365 in the dead lift to win the gold.
Corrigan won the 165-pound weight class by 45 pounds with a total of 770 pounds.
She put up 330 in the squat, pressed 165 and pulled 275 in the dead lift.
Gonzales claimed the gold in the 181-pound weight class with a 990-pound total.
She put up class-best lifts in all three disciplines: 405 in the squat, 210 in the bench press and 375 in the dead lift.
Her 990-pound total was the third highest overall at the event. Moreno’s 955 was the fourth-best total.
Samantha Suniga and Brittany Auzston won silvers for the Lady Trojans at the meet.
Suniga was second at 123 with a 480-pound total thanks to lifts of 180, 75 and 225, respectively.
Auzston took second at 220 with a 575-pound total. She posted lifts of 205, 135 and 235.
Destiny Villegas finished third at 148. She posted a 690-pound total on lifts of 250, 155 and 285.
Sophia Doubrava-Sanchez was third at 181. She posted a 645 total on lifts of 250, 120 and 275.
Lorissa Goznales finished eighth at 148 for Beeville.
Gutierrez, Patton top finishers for boys
Marcus Gutierrez and AD Patton both posted runner-up finishes to lead the Trojan boys powerlifting team at the Bayou Brawl.
Gutierrez was second at 198 with a total of 1,105 pounds. He put up 440 in the squat, pressed 225 and pulled 440 in the dead lift.
Patton posted a 1,235-pound total to take second at 220. He put up 475 in the squat, pressed 305 and pulled 455 to finish 5 pounds behind Calhoun’s Joseph Beebe.
Jake Arroyos finished 10 pounds behind Patton with 1,225 pounds in the same weight class. He posted lifts of 475, 300 and 450.
Corey Francis also won a bronze for the Trojans at 132. He posted a total of 835 on lifts of 290, 230 and 315.
John Contreras finished a spot back of Francis with a 770-pound total. He hit lifts of 305, 125 and 340.
Martelo Villarreal took fifth at 220 for the Trojans. He posted a 1,135-pound total on lifts of 450, 310 and 375.
Alec Puentes and Arve Vasquez finished eighth and ninth, respectively, at 165 for Beeville.
As a team, the Trojans finished fifth with 19 points. Calhoun won the team title with 49 points.