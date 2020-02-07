CORPUS CHRISTI – Desiree Gonzales made it three straight individual titles Saturday afternoon with a championship-winning performance at the Tuloso-Midway Powerlifting Meet.
The senior claimed the 181-pound championship to keep her perfect record of titles intact, posting a 1,005-pound total to win her weight class by nearly 200 pounds.
Gonzales put up 405 in the squat to move to the top of the standings in her class, where she stayed for the rest of the meet.
She pressed 225 on the bench, then posted 375-pound pull on the dead lift platform to seal the victory. Both lifts tied her personal records.
All three of her lifts were class bests with her dead lift pull being the third best overall at the meet.
Calallen’s Zoie Hartman finished second to Gonzales with a total of 810 pounds.
Brittany Auzston was the only other Lady Trojan to medal at the meet, finishing fifth at 198.
She posted a total of 715 pounds thanks to a 275 squat, a 175 press and a 265 dead lift.
Sophie Sanchez finished sixth at 165 for the Lady Trojans, while Zoe Rojas was sixth at 181. Larisa Gonzales took ninth at 148 and Samantha Suniga was 12th at 123.
The Lady Trojans finished eighth as a team with eight points. Calhoun won the team title with 54 points and Tuloso-Midway was second with 44.
AD Patton was the top finisher for the boys team, taking second at 220.
Patton finished second to Ben Bolt’s Marcos Gonzalez by 60 pounds with a total of 1,375 pounds to Gonzalez’s 1,435.
Patton put up 530 in the squat, then pressed 315 on the bench, putting him third going to the final discipline.
He leapfrogged Calallen’s AJ Ortega for second thanks to a class-best 530-pound pull on the dead lift platform.
Marcus Gutierrez finished third for the Trojans at 198 with a total of 1,125 pounds.
He posted lifts of 440, 245 and 440 to claim the bronze.
Corey Francis added a fourth-place finish for the Trojans in the 132-pound class with a total weight of 910 pounds. He hit lifts of 310, 255 and 345.
Jake Arroyos also won a medal for the Trojans, taking fifth at 220. He posted a total of 1,300 pounds on lifts of 500, 315 and 485.
John Contreras finished sixth at 132 for the Trojans, while Matthew Salinas was eighth at 198. Alec Puente took 10th at 165, Alex Gaona was 11th at 220 and Gilbert Herrera II was 14th at 220.
As a team, the Trojans finished seventh with 11 points. Robstown won the boys title on the second-place tiebreaker over Calhoun after both finished with 36 points.