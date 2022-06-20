Each of the past three years, Jordan Gonzales has had opportunities to leave Beeville ISD to become a head basketball coach at another school.
Each time, he’s passed on that offer in the hopes that his time would eventually come to helm the program at his alma mater.
His time is now.
The 31-year-old recently-married former Trojan is now the head boys basketball coach at A.C. Jones High School.
“It’s a blessing and an honor, it’s a privilege,” Gonzales said. “Five years ago, I set out a goal to become a head coach and I couldn’t be prouder to be able to do that in my hometown, where I was raised and graduated from. And so it’s a blessing, privilege and an honor to be in this position.”
Gonzales said “I do” to taking the position on June 2 and, two days later, he said “I do” to his longtime girlfriend, former Beeville assistant softball coach and current Skidmore-Tynan head softball coach Tiffany Castillo.
“I couldn’t be more happy,” Gonzales said about the confluence of life-changing events.
“It was some of the happiest feelings that I could ever have that two major life changing events occur and happen within 72 hours of each other and it was quite an emotional ride.”
He said it was proof positive that hard work – both in life and at your job – does pay off in the end.
“It’s just a testament that when ... you try to treat people right and you try to do the right things in your job and your personal life, that hard work does pay off.”
Gonzales, who was a two-year letterwinner in basketball as a Trojan, has been an assistant at his alma mater for the past five seasons.
In 2018-19, he served as the interim head coach of the Trojans for 12 games – he went 4-8, including 3-5 in district play – when then-coach Mike Luce was sidelined with health issues.
Gonzales said it is his goal to get Beeville back to the success it saw during Luce’s 27-year tenure that produced 432 wins, eight 20-win seasons and 16 winning seasons.
“(I want to) bring back a winning basketball culture and program to Beeville,” the new coach said.
To do that, Gonzales said, the focus will be on building character.
“If they have character inside the classroom and are doing the right things, they’re gonna be doing the right things on and off the court as well,” he said. “And so the culture and the character of our kids are gonna play a key role in that, and it’s my job to make sure that I establish that foundation.”
Beeville will return its two leading scorers from last year’s squad, and will add a crop of freshmen who won back-to-back district titles in dominating fashion over the past two years at Moreno Junior High.
“My expectation is that we’re going to be competitive,” Gonzales said about his first year.
Gonzales is in his eighth year at Beeville ISD. He graduated from A.C. Jones High in 2009 and went on to get his bachelor’s degree at Texas A&M International in Laredo in 2013.
He joined the staff at Moreno Junior High in the fall of 2013 and spent three years as a coach at the school before he was elevated to the staff at the high school.
He’s been waiting for his chance ever since.
“It’s home,” he said about why he passed up those other coaching opportunities to stay at Beeville in the hopes that he would one day land the job.
“Very simply, it’s home. ... I’m from Beeville and this is the place that I want to be.”
