Skidmore-Tynan’s Mariella Gonzales and Jenna Vasquez were the county’s top honorees during the 2021 volleyball season.
Gonzales and Vasquez both won individual all-district awards during a season that saw the Ladycats finish second in District 29-3A before advancing to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in at least 30 years.
Gonzales was named the district’s co-offensive player of the year, sharing the honor with Goliad’s Abby Yanta.
Vasquez, the daughter of Ladycat head coach Holly Vasquez, was named the newcomer of the year by the district’s coaches.
The duo led Skidmore to a 30-10 record in 2021, the first 30-win season in Vasquez’s tenure as the head coach. The team’s only two district losses came to Goliad, which completed another undefeated campaign in district play on the way to a berth in the regional championship game.
The other award winners in 29-3A were Goliad’s Kyla Hill (MVP), Goliad’s Brook Jackson (setter of the year), George West’s Caitlyn Jones (defensive player of the year), Aransas Pass’ Amelia Durham (co-libero of the year), Goliad’s Kylie Welch (co-libero of the year), Taft’s Brianna Ortiz (co-defensive specialist of the year) and Goliad’s Kenna Klekar (co-defensive specialist of the year). Goliad’s Jess Odem was named the coach of the year.
Junior hitters Kaitlyn Salinas and Neddia Gonzales, and freshman setter Mailey Hardin were named to the all-district first team for Skidmore-Tynan.
Beeville senior outside hitter Alexia Salazar was also a first team selection for the Lady Trojans in District 26-4A.
The award winners in 26-4A were Rockport-Fulton’s Kaylee Howell (MVP), Sinton’s Annie Kay (offensive player of the year), Rockport-Fulton’s Payton Martinez (defensive player of the year), Calhoun’s Rosie Orta (setter of the year), Calhoun’s Keri Grantland (defensive specialist of the year) and Miller’s Isabella Campos (newcomer of the year).
Second-team honorees for Skidmore-Tynan were Brandi Cash, Kacy Rivers and Samantha Gutierrez.
Pettus landed one player on the second team in District 28-2A with Jocelyn Reyna, the daughter of Lady Eagle coach Jennifer Reyna, earning the distinction.
Celeste Huerta and Eddika Hernandez received honorable mention for Skidmore, while Megan Del Bosque and Carly Knapp received honorable mention for Beeville. Raeann Martinez, Heirabella Gomez and Laura Parker received honorable mention for Pettus.
