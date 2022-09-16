The Beeville Lady Trojans improved to 9-7 with a 25-14, 18-25, 25-18, 25-18 non-district volleyball victory over the Kingsville Santa Gertrudis Academy Lady Lions on Aug. 23 in Kingsville.
Harper Green had 12 kills and Jaida Gonzales added 11 for Beeville. Green also posted 10 digs and Gonzales recorded seven blocks.
Cylee Lopez had five service aces and 13 digs. KJ Cascarano posted 21 assists and Aaralynn Del Bosque added 15.
Beeville also won the junior varsity match 25-21, 18-25, 15-9 and freshman match 25-20, 25-21.
Beeville wins bronze bracket title
Harper Green had eight kills and seven service aces as the Beeville Lady Trojans defeated the Zapata Lady Hawks 25-14, 25-16 in the bronze bracket championship match at the Sinton Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 20.
KJ Carascano had eight assists and Aaralynn Del Bosque had seven assists. Cylee Lopez had six digs.
Earlier in the day, Beecille swept the Odem Lady Owls 25-14, 25-8 behind five kills from Green and five service aces from Del Bosque.
The Lady Trojans beat the Mathis Lady Pirates 25-14, 25-19 behind Green’s seven service aces and five kills.