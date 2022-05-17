The Moreno girls eighth-grade track and field team – like their counterparts on the boys side – won the District 26-4A championship last month behind a record-breaking performance.
Harper Green broke a more than 30-year-old record in the 100-meter hurdles on her way to winning the gold medal in the event.
Green clocked a time of 16.56 seconds on her run, which bested the previous record of 16.71 set in 1990 by Tyrina Dove.
Green added two more gold medals to her haul before the meet was over.
She won the 300 hurdles championship, clocking 50.12, then teamed with Julianna de la Rosa, Khloe Avalos and Gabriella Pesina to win the 4x400 relay in 4:38.78.
Mia E. Garcia and Caylee Garcia both won gold medals for Moreno as well. M. Garcia won the shot put with a throw of 33 feet, 3 1/2 inches, while C. Garcia claimed the title in the discus with a throw of 80-3 1/2.
C. Garcia won the bronze medal in the shot put with a throw of 32-0.
Jocelyn Rodriguez, Jaiden Moreno and de la Rosa also won bronze medals for the Lady Trojans. Rodriguez was third in the 300 hurdles in 57.55, Moreno took third in the 100 hurdles in 18.28 and de la Rosa was third in the 400 in 1:14.15.
The 4x200 relay team of Moreno, Avalos, Pesina and Liberty Gonzales finished third in a time of 2:03.83.
Moreno’s 4x100 relay team of Gonzales, Moreno, Avalos and Pesina finished fourth in 56.64.
Akylie Munoz also won a fourth-place ribbon in the 800 in 2:54.24.
Rodriguez finished fifth for the Lady Trojans in the 100 hurdles in 19.35.
Seventh grade
The Lady Trojan seventh-graders finished third at the district meet.
Danika Gonzales led the way for Moreno, taking second in the 300 hurdles and also helping the 4x400 relay team to a runner-up finish. She clocked 56.34 in the 300 hurdles and teamed with Danica Brionez, Baylee Brady and Araceli Hernandez to clock 4:52.55 in the relay event.
D. Gonzales also added a bronze in the 100 hurdles and the triple jump, and finished fourth in the long jump.
Cheyenne Garcia also won a silver for Beeville, taking second in the discus with a throw of 60-4.
The 4x200 relay team of Brady, Brionez, Hernandez and Alainey Garza took third in 2:04.33. The same quartet finished fourth in the 4x100 relay in 57.98.
Peyton Zamora captured a bronze in the long jump with a leap of 13-2.
Fifth-place ribbons went to Zamora in the 300 hurdles and Hernandez in the triple jump.
Sixth-place finishers for Moreno were Rhianna Tapia in the 3,200, Kimberly Vicente in the 800 and 1,600, Garza in the 200, Samantha Trevino in the shot put and Brionez in the triple jump.
