Pettus junior Seth Guajardo was chosen to the first-team offense and defense on the All-District 16-2A, Division II football team released recently.
Guajardo was selected as a running back on offense and utility player on defense.
Pettus senior quarterback Garett Grayson was also named to the first-team offense as were Eagle freshman wide receiver Ramon Reyna and Pettus junior offensive lineman Presley Martinez.
Other Eagles chosen to the first-team defense were freshman outside linebacker Colin Scherer and junior cornerback Nathan Orr.
Scherer was selected to the second-team offense as a fullback and senior teammate Albert Orosco was a second-team offense choice as an offensive lineman.
The Eagles' senior inside linebacker Jaiandric Skau was named to the second-team defense as was Reyna at defensive back.
Pettus senior offensive lineman John Constante and senior defensive lineman Michal Salinas earned honorable mention.
Woodsboro sophomore quarterback/defensive back Layton Niemann was named the Co-Most Valuable Player. Niemann shared the award with Bruni junior quarterback/defensive back Albert Esquivel.
Bruni senior wide receiver Jorge Preza and Agua Dulce freshman running back Bryan King were named Co-Offensive Players of the Year.
Bruni junior linebacker Diego Padilla was selected Defensive Player of the Year. Bruni freshman Mario Canales and Agua Dulce freshman Benny Espinoza shared the Newcomer of the Year honor.