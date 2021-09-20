When the 2020 season ended, Skidmore-Tynan’s Joe Guerra went to work in the weight room, bent on being bigger and more physical for his senior campaign.
He also set his mind on being a better leader for the Bobcats in 2021.
In Skidmore-Tynan’s Week 3 contest against Lytle, he put the results of all that work on display.
Guerra carried the Bobcats to their second win of the year, a 33-12 drubbing of Lytle.
“It’s been a big change just physically and mentally from last year,” said Bobcat coach Stephen Silva about Guerra’s transformation from his junior season to now.
“He took it upon himself to become better. He spent a lot of time in the weight room and it’s good to see that stuff pay off for a kid who has worked so hard.”
The bruising fullback carried it 26 times against the Pirates, racking up a career-high 163 yards on the night.
“It was just impressive,” Silva said of Guerra’s performance, which included a pair of touchdown runs. “There were several plays where he’s running over a person or carrying two or three guys. It was just good, hard physical running.
“The scheme and our game plan kind of worked out that way. Joe, knowing the plan, took it and, literally, ran with it to some good success.”
Guerra led a trio of Bobcat backs who each rushed for at least 88 yards as Skidmore churned out 436 yards on the ground.
Marcus Gabriel carried the ball 11 times for 120 yards and one touchdown, while Michael Menchaca racked up 88 yards on seven carries.
Menchaca’s lone touchdown of the night – an 18-yard scamper – gave Skidmore the lead for good in the first quarter.
Lytle closed to within 7-6 on a 74-yard passing TD, but Guerra capped each of Skidmore’s next two drives with touchdowns to give the Bobcats a 20-6 halftime advantage.
He plowed in for a 1-yard TD with 6:34 left in the second quarter, then bullied his way into the end zone for a 2-yard TD with 3:39 left before half.
Lytle got back within eight in the third quarter, but Jacob Torres’ 25-yard rushing TD – his only carry of the night – less than three minutes later had the Bobcats back in front by 14.
Gabriel capped off the scoring with his 3-yard TD run just 45 seconds into the fourth quarter.
“I think probably the most impressive thing that we did was that our kids were just physical,” Silva said about how his team played.
“We kind of just shoved it down their throat. It was nice to see our kids actually be physical and control the game.”
The win against the Pirates came after a two-week period of uncertainty that began when the team’s schedule game with Pettus for Week 2 was canceled due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
The Bobcats did not play a varsity contest in Week 2, then were left scrambling to find a new opponent for Week 3 when Kaufer canceled on them.
Silva found a replacement opponent in Lytle, though.
“It was big. I was really proud of our kids,” Silva said about the importance of the win after all the uncertainty the team faced.
“It was good to see. I’m proud of the boys for just handling the adversity we’ve had the last couple of weeks with all the uncertainty.”
The Bobcats will be back at home in Week 4, hosting Santa Gertrudis Academy at Bobcat Stadium Sept. 17. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
