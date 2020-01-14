BEEVILLE – Visiting Odessa wrangled a win away from the Coastal Bend women’s basketball team Friday at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
CBC led by two points after the opening period, but Odessa erased that Cougar lead in the second period on its way to a 78-65 win.
Odessa carried a 36-30 lead into halftime before the two teams deadlocked at 19 apiece in the third.
The Lady Wranglers then won the fourth 23-16.
Aubrey Guerra paced the scoring effort for the Cougars with 20 points, which included a 4-for-9 performance from long range.
She also had five rebounds and two assists.
Cassie Hogan and Marley Martinez joined her in double figures with 15 and 10, respectively.
Martinez added three boards, four assists and four steals.
Essence Richards scored eight points, while Olivia Chisolm had five points, seven rebounds and eight assists.
The Cougars fell to 1-14 overall with the loss.
Bossier Parish 92, CBC 67
Bossier Parish handed CBC its third straight region loss on Dec. 29.
Bossier won the first quarter 20-11, the second quarter 26-14, the third quarter 18-15 and the fourth quarter 28-27.
Martinez hit five triples on her way to a team-best 17 points for CBC.
Hogan added 14 points to go with five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Chisolm scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Guerra added seven points and seven rebounds.
CBC fell to 0-3 in Region XIV play.