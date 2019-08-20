PORTLAND – Brandon Guerrero registered a runner-up finish to lead the Beeville boys cross country team to a second-place showing in the junior varsity race at the Gregory-Portland Cross Country Invitational last Friday.
Guerrero finished second with a time of 16 minutes, 28.77 seconds to finish behind Alice’s Aidan Salinas.
Caleb Marshall finished third for the Trojans with a time of 16:44.54, while Derick Gonzalez took 10th in 17:55.56.
Juan Gonzalez finished 11th in 17:56 and Christopher Perez finished right behind him in 12th.
Darrion Munoz was 17th and Nathan Baggio finished 18th for Beeville.
Beeville finished second with 35 points. Alice won the boys JV title with 23 points.
On the girls side, Jada Johnson won individual championship by clocking a time of 14:47.64.
She won the race by nearly nine seconds over Robstown’s Jazmine Miller.
Noemi Alaniz finished seventh for the Lady Trojans with a time of 15:12.72.
Hailey Pollack took 27th in 17:12.26, while Caleigh Martin was 29th in 17:25.91.