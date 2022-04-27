George West scored five times in the first inning and ran away with a District 29-3A win over the Skidmore-Tynan softball team April 11.
The Horns built an 8-0 lead before Skidmore got on the scoreboard in the fifth and went on to win 12-4 in George West.
The Ladycats (1-24, 0-11 district) scored three of their runs in the top of the fifth. Eddika Hernandez hit an RBI double to score the first of those three runs, followed by an RBI fielder’s choice by Sivounay Ramirez two batters later. Hernandez scored the third run on a passed ball.
In the seventh, Claudia Fuentes hit an RBI double to plate Skidmore’s fourth run of the game.
The Lady Horns scored five times in the first, once in the third, and then twice in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Hernandez finished the game 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Fuentes was 1 for 2 with an RBI, while Kayli Smith was 1 for 2 with a run scored.
Mia Briseno and Jenna Vasquez each had hits in the loss.
Alexis Moron took the loss. She gave up 12 runs on eight hits over six innings.
Taft 19, S-T 0
Taft blanked Skidmore April 8, winning in five innings in Skidmore.
The Lady Hounds scored five in the first, six in the third, three in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Skidmore had three hits in the contest. Hernandez led off the first with a double, Ramirez led off the fourth with a single and Hernandez hit a one-out single in the fifth.
Moron took the loss, giving up 19 runs on 15 hits in five innings.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•