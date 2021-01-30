Travis Walker didn’t beat around the bush, nor was he particularly quiet, when he addressed his team at halftime of their home game against Goliad Jan. 12.
And that impassioned and boisterous speech worked.
Walker’s Bobcats limited the visiting Tigers to just 10 second-half points and helped the hosts to a 43-28 win in District 29-3A boys basketball play at Skidmore-Tynan’s DuBose Special Events Centers.
“I got after them at halftime. I was not happy with the first half,” Walker said about the halftime talk. “I know we only gave up 18 points in the first half, but I wasn’t happy with some of the things we were doing on that end.
“I just wasn’t pleased with the effort and execution in the first half.”
Walker’s insistence on playing better defense helped fuel a big swing in the second half.
In the third quarter, the Bobcats turned an 18-16 halftime deficit into a 32-23 advantage by outscoring the Tigers 16-5.
Then, in the fourth, Kade Florence fueled an 11-5 win that pushed the final margin to 15.
“We did a much better job in the second half,” Walker said, “of executing the game plan defensively and being more patient on the offensive end.”
Florence scored 10 of the team’s 11 points in the quarter, which included hitting the team’s only field goal on a 3-pointer in the waning seconds.
Florence finished the game with a game-best 20 points, including a 9-for-10 performance at the charity stripe.
He also had six rebounds and four assists on the night for the Bobcats.
Jerrin Koenig joined Florence in double figures with 12 points.
Clayton Scotten chipped in eight points, while Jacob Torres added three points.
Skidmore-Tynan improved to 12-3 overall and 4-1 in district play with the victory.
S-T 48, Odem 43
The Bobcats were up big, then were down big, then back up big before finally staving off a rally late to beat Odem at Owl Gym Jan. 8.
The Bobcats scored the first 10 points of the contest, but led by just a point, 13-12, after one quarter.
Odem owned the second quarter, building a 25-19 lead by halftime.
Skidmore battled back in the third quarter, turning a six-point deficit into a 36-31 lead going to the fourth.
The Bobcats then scored the first six points of the fourth to push their lead to 11, but Odem responded with a 12-4 run to get back within three points.
Florence then hit a pair of free throws in the final minute to secure the win.
Scotten posted a double-double to lead Skidmore to the win, scoring 17 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field and pulling down 10 rebounds.
Florence poured in 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished out eight assists and had two steals for the Bobcats.
Jacob Torres added seven points, eight boards and three assists, while Koenig had seven points and nine rebounds.
On the night, Skidmore outrebounded the Owls 47-26.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•