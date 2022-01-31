Beeville’s boys basketball team saw a 12-point halftime lead evaporate in a critical district contest at home Jan. 18.
Beeville was held to just 10 second-half points by Ingleside as the Mustangs rallied for a 48-41 win over the Trojans at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
The loss was Beeville’s fourth straight in District 26-4A play, dropping the Trojans out of the top four in the district standings.
Beeville currently sits in a three-way tie for fifth with Calhoun and Sinton at 1-4. The top four spots are occupied by Miller, West Oso, Rockport-Fulton and Ingleside, respectively.
Beeville was in control throughout the first half before Ingleside’s second-half rally.
Victor Gonzales hit a pair of triples in the opening quarter to help Beeville to an 11-10 lead through one.
Lazzaro Garcia hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter, fueling a 20-point quarter by the Trojans.
At halftime, Beeville led 31-19.
The Trojans scored just 10 points after the intermission.
They managed just three field goals in the third quarter as Ingleside outscored them 16-9 to get within three, 38-35, going to the fourth.
Jo’sean Dembo scored Beeville’s lone field goal in the final period and Corbyn Garza hit one free throw as Trojans scored just three points in the fourth.
Ingleside outscored the hosts by 10 in the quarter to pick up the win.
Gonzales was the lone Trojan in double figures in the loss, scoring 11 points, but he was held scoreless in the second half.
Garcia finished with nine points, while Dembo scored six points and Angel Alba added five points.
Beeville is now 15-12 overall on the season.
