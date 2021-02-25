Beeville’s dynamic duo of William Harper and Jalen Spicer both signed their national letters of intent to play college football on National Signing Day Feb. 3.
Spicer, Beeville’s top offensive threat over the past two seasons, signed with Blinn College, a junior college in Brenham, while Harper, the team’s starting quarterback in 2020, inked his national letter of intent to attend NCAA Division II Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi.
The opportunity to receive scholarship money – which is scarce at four-year universities after the NCAA granted most college athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic – played a role in their decisions, they both said.
“I mainly chose Blinn because they offered me a full-ride scholarship for the two years, and it gives me a chance to get recruited as the college money frees up due to COVID,” Spicer said about his decision to sign with the Buccaneers. “I have a better chance to get better offers in the future from bigger schools.”
Harper, between athletic and academic scholarships, also received a full-ride to join the Choctaw football program.
“They gave me a full ride,” he said. “They paid for everything based on my academic and athletic capabilities.”
Harper also said there was another big factor that played a role in his decision: family and friends.
“They might not know it, but they have a huge impact on where I am today, so I chose a place that wouldn’t make it hard for them to support me and vise versa.”
Harper and Spicer were the top offensive threats for Beeville this past season.
Spicer led the team in both rushing and receiving with 726 yards and 11 TDs on the ground and 802 yards and 11 TDs through the air. He also had 354 kick return yards, which helped him average 192 all-purpose yards per game for the Trojans.
Harper started all 10 games at quarterback, throwing for 1,672 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also rushed for 277 yards and four TDs.
Harper will be a quarterback for the Choctaws, something he said weighed in his decision.
“There were some schools,” he said, “that wanted me to play defensive back and receiver, which is a huge compliment to my athletic abilities, but since I was 5, I’ve played quarterback so that is what I deeply want to do.”
They both had a long list of suitors.
Spicer had offers from numerous programs, including Texas A&M-Kingsville, UTSA, Incarnate Word, Sam Houston State, Mary Hardin-Baylor and Texas State.
“With COVID and the kids who are at those schools getting an extra year to play, there wasn’t much athletic scholarship money to give out to incoming freshmen,” Spicer said. “Blinn was the only one completely paid for, and it gives me a chance to get recruited for Division I football.”
Harper was weighing offers from other Division II programs such as Oklahoma Baptist and Southeastern Oklahoma State before selecting Mississippi College.
“Mississippi College really gave me the feeling that I could make a difference there,” he said.
“When I went down to Clinton, as soon as I got on campus, it felt like I was wanted there. It feels like the best place for me to grow as an athlete and student.”
The goals are big, they both said.
“My goals,” Spicer said, “are to get my associate degree; get bigger, stronger, faster, more mature; and be a better football player and man while I’m there.”
Harper echoed the desire to get his degree and added another lofty target: “Go win a championship.”
