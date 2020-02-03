BEEVILLE – A.C. Jones High School junior William Harper will represent his hometown at the Offense-Defense All-American West Coast Regional Bowl on Feb. 9.
The West Coast Regional Bowl is part of the All-American Bowl Series, which is hosted by Offense-Defense Sports out of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The regional game will be played at Southwestern College’s DeVore Stadium in Chula Vista, California.
The top players from the West Coast game – as well as the top players from the East Coast game, which was played earlier this month in Miami – will be invited to play in the All-American Championship Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in April.
Harper will play quarterback in the game.
He is projected to be the starting signal caller for the Trojans in 2020 after serving as the backup to district MVP Seth Gomez during Beeville’s historic 2019 campaign.
Harper started in the defensive secondary for Beeville in 2019, recording 40 tackles, four interceptions and six pass breakups to help the Trojans go undefeated in the regular season for the first time in program history.
He was a first team all-district selection for the Trojans at safety.
He did attempt three passes for the Trojans, two of which went for touchdowns, including a 60-yard hookup with Jalen Spicer in Beeville’s area playoff game against El Campo.
In 2018, Harper was pressed into the starting role under center in the latter half of the season after Gomez sustained a season-ending injury. The then-sophomore finished that season with 947 yards and 13 touchdowns on 108 pass attempts.