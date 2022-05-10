Pettus sophomore Aleigha Hartsfield narrowly missed qualifying for the finals in the 100-meter dash at the Region IV-2A Track and Field Championships last week.
Hartsfield posted the ninth-fastest time in the prelims of the event, missing a spot in the final by just .02 seconds.
She clocked 13.07 seconds, finishing fifth in the second heat of the event.
Normangee’s Christina Witherspoon secured the last spot in the finals with a time of 13.05 in the first heat.
Refugio’s Peyton Oliver went on to win the gold in the event, clocking 12.50 in the finals. Thrall’s Avery Koonce finished second to take the last state-qualifying bid in 12.71.
Hartsfield missed the finals in the 200 by less than half a second.
Running in the first heat, she finished fifth, clocking a time of 27.70, which proved to be the 10th-fastest time in the prelims.
Mason’s Brooklyn Gleghorn grabbed the last spot in the finals with a time of 27.36.
Mason’s Eliza Cope eventually won the gold with a time of 25.93 in the finals. Harper’s Talli Millican finished second to qualify for state in 26.08.
Hartsfield also led the Lady Eagle 4x400 relay team at the event.
The quartet of Hartsfield, Jocelyn Reyna, Celine Cantu and Laura Parker finished with the 15th-fastest time in the prelims, clocking 4:56.27.
Mason went on to win the event, clocking 4:04.80 in the finals. Shiner took second in 4:08.94.
Shiner won the girls team title with 83 points. Mason finished second with 71 and Harper was third with 62.
Refugio won the 2A boys title with 112 points. Shiner took second with 62 and Goldthwaite was third with 50.
