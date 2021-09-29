Alex Hartsfield broke a 12-quarter scoreless streak for the Pettus Eagles to account for the team’s lone score in a Week 4 home loss Sept. 17.
Hartsfield got into the end zone late in the fourth quarter in the Eagles’ 50-6 loss to the D’Hanis Cowboys at James V. Beauchamp Stadium.
“Every little thing where we can find a positive, we’re going to harp on it,” said Eagle coach Michael Enriquez about Hartsfield’s touchdown, which was Pettus’ first of the year.
“It was a long time coming. That’s just a tribute to the kids. They didn’t quit.”
With the game out of reach, Hartsfield punched in the Eagles’ first touchdown of the year with a 20-yard scamper over the left side.
It was Hartsfield’s lone carry of the night.
Jeameal Harris finished as the Eagles’ leading rusher, carrying it 10 times for a season-high 42 yards.
Quarterback Garett Grayson threw for 38 yards on 5-of-14 passing for the Eagles.
Seth Guajardo caught two balls for 21 yards and Armando Gamez had two grabs for 14 yards.
D’Hanis racked up 367 total yards on the night. The Cowboys had rushing touchdowns of 64, 9, 22 and 20 yards, and passing TDs of 5 and 58 yards. They also returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Enriquez said he and his staff just continue to focus on trying to do the right things in practices and film sessions to try to right the ship.
“It’s just being consistent in what we’re doing, not letting them see (us down),” the coach said. “When we get them in film, we show them, it’s not a lot of things that we’re messing up, it’s just one or two things that can mess up a play or mess up a front.
“We try to harp on the good things and just tell them, ‘If we can fix these one or two things, we’re not that far away.’”
He also said he also reminded the team that every team in District 16-2A Division II is still 0-0.
“We just have to keep going.”
The Eagles (0-3) go on the road this week in their district opener to face the Eagles of Woodsboro. Kickoff for the contest is set for 7 o’clock Friday night at Coach Aaron Houston Stadium.
