BEEVILLE – When you’ve got a leaky pipe, it’s best to plug the leak before it turns into a busted pipe and floods everything.
The Beeville Trojans had some leaks in their run defense Friday night, and they couldn’t plug it before it turned into a flood of rushing yards and points for visiting Canyon Lake.
The Hawks racked up 451 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 56 attempts against the Trojans, downing the hosts 46-35 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“We just didn’t make the plays when we had to make them,” said Trojan defensive coordinator Zane Brown about the team’s struggles stopping the Hawks’ slot-T offense. “We couldn’t set the edge.”
The difference was “physicality,” according to Trojan head coach Chris Soza.
“They’re a physical football team,” said Soza of Canyon Lake, where his younger brother, Robert, is a coach and his nephew, Matthew, is a junior defensive lineman.
“They understand the system and they believe in it. They just out-physicaled us tonight.”
The second quarter proved to be the difference in the contest with the Hawks outscoring the Trojans 22-7 behind touchdown runs of 2 yards by slotback Ryan Rivali, 50 yards by quarterback Peyton McMullen and 1 yard by fullback Derek Wiatrek.
The TD by McMullen, which was triggered by a ball fake by the QB that confused the entire Trojan defense, came on the next play from scrimmage after Rivali’s thanks to a Trojan fumble on the kickoff.
After falling behind 7-0, the Hawks outscored the hosts 29-7 over the final 20 minutes of the first half.
“We had a couple of plays here and there, then we’d give up a big play,” Brown said.
“We’ve just got to be better. We’ve got to see this offense again (against Moody), so I hope we learned our lesson.”
Canyon Lake wore the Trojans out, according to Soza.
“We got tired in the second quarter. They pretty much had their way. Give them credit. They know the scheme and they’ve got physical, strong kids.”
Save the second quarter, Beeville outscored the Hawks 28-24.
William Harper ran for a 23-yard TD in the first quarter and Leroy Gonzales had the team’s second-quarter touchdown with a 52-yard jaunt.
In the third quarter, Jalen Spicer scored on a 21-yard run and also caught a 59-yard touchdown pass from Harper.
He finished off the scoring for the Trojans with an 8-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Gonzales finished as the leading rusher with 113 yards on six carries. Harper had 59 yard on seven carries and Spicer had eight carries for 29 yards.
Harper threw for 123 yards on 7-of-12 passing.
The Trojans fell to 1-2 with the loss, which matches their worst start since 2015.
They will host Somerset Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.