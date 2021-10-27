Two weeks removed from one of their best offensive nights of the season, the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats were limited to just 157 total yards in a road loss in district play last Friday night.
Hebbronville limited the Bobcats to their second lowest offensive output of the year in beating the Bobcats 43-12 at the Longhorns’ Gruy Stadium.
Skidmore-Tynan dropped to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in District 16-3A Division II play.
The Bobcats are now tied for fourth in the district standings with Taft.
Hebbronville (7-0) kept its unbeaten record intact with the victory and sits tied atop the district standings with Odem.
Hebbronville used its vaunted rushing attack to pull away from the Bobcats last week.
The Horns scored all six of their touchdowns on the ground, pulling away from the visitors by scoring the game’s final 29 points.
With a two-point lead in hand, 14-12, the Horns scored on touchdown runs of 8 and 1 yards in the final six minutes of the second quarter to take a 28-12 advantage into halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, Hebbronville scored 15 points in a three-minute stretch in the fourth quarter.
The Horns scored on a 34-yard touchdown run with 8:58 left in the game, then recorded a safety a minute later by stopping Skidmore’s Marcus Gabriel in the end zone.
With 5:53 left, Hebbronville capped the scoring with an 11-yard run.
Skidmore kept pace with the unbeaten Horns throughout much of the first half.
Hebbronville opened the scoring with a 2-yard TD run, but Skidmore answered three minutes later when Sonny Mann hit Michael Menchaca for a 27-yard touchdown pass.
The PAT failed, though, leaving the lead with Hebbronville.
The Horns extended their advantage to 14-6 with a 4-yard run just before the quarter ended.
Three minutes into the second, Jacob Torres sprung free for a 14-yard touchdown run for the Bobcats, making it 14-12.
Hebbronville began its run of 29 straight points just three minutes later.
Gabriel finished as Skidmore’s leading rusher with 62 yards on nine carries.
Joe Guerra rushed for 23 yards on nine carries, while Torres posted 21 yards on two carries.
Mann’s TD pass to Menchaca was the team’s lone completion of the night.
Skidmore will go on the road again this week to face Santa Rosa at Warrior Stadium. Kickoff for the contest is Friday at 7:30 p.m.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•