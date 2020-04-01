KENEDY – Skidmore-Tynan senior Katryna Hernandez won a gold and a silver in the two throwing events in what could be the final meet of her prep career on March 11.
The Texas A&M-Kingsville bound Lady Cat won a gold in the shot put and a silver in the discus at the Kenedy Relays.
She won the shot put title with a throw of 40 feet, 5 inches, and was the runner-up in the discus with a throw of 121-5.
Mariella Gonzales joined her in winning gold, claiming the title in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 25 seconds.
Gonzales also won a bronze medal as part of the 4x400 relay team with Alyson Bennett, Natalie Garcia and Yaneli Aguilar. The quartet clocked a time of 4:25 to finish third.
Eddika Hernandez took fifth for the Lady Cats in the 1,600.
The 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams also finished fifth for Skidmore.
In the junior varsity division, Ella Nelson was second in the 100 and fourth in the 300 hurdles, the 4x400 relay team finished third, Beliana Tamez was third in the 800, Sierra Galindo was fourth in the 1,600 and sixth in the 800, Kayla Martinez took fifth in the 200 and Savannah Lopez was sixth in the shot put.