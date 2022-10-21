Pettus’ Matthew Hernandez finished 16th in the 2-mile Goliad Invitational Cross Country Meet on Oct. 1 at the Goliad State Park and Historic Site.
Hernandez crossed the finish in 20 minutes, 0.17 seconds.
The Eagles’ James Brent was 29th in 22:07.54.
In the girls 2-mile run, Pettus’ Alizae Perez was eighth in 15:25.86.
In the boys 2-mile middle school run, Pettus’ Amado Garcia was fourth in 13:32.09.
Pettus’ Tayanna Olachia was second in the girls 2-mile middle school run in 14:46.02 and teammate Hayleigh Cruz was eighth in 15:48.55.