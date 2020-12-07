Goliad’s Karleigh Hill and Mollee Henicke led the Tigerettes to a state runner-up finish and yet another district championship this year, so it’s only fitting that the duo would share the top honors in District 29-3A.
The senior standouts were formally announced as the District 29-3A co-MVPs last week.
They headline a group of eight award winners from the area. Brook Jackson and coach Jess Odem also won all-district awards for Goliad, as did Skidmore-Tynan’s Chloe Smith and Jasmine Terry, and Pettus’ Savanah Crawley and Jocelyn Reyna.
Jackson shared the District 29-3A Offensive Player of the Year with Orange Grove’s Kiley French, while Odem was named the district’s coach of the year.
Smith won the newcomer of the year award in 29-3A, while Jasmine Terry was tabbed the libero of the year.
Crawley won the outstanding hitter award in District 28-2A for Pettus, while Reyna was named the top newcomer for the Lady Eagles.
Seven area players received first team honors, including three from the state runner-up Tigerettes.
Goliad seniors Julia Morris and Karli Buenger and sophomore Abby Yanta were first team picks in 29-3A, as were Skidmore-Tynan senior Brianna Flores and junior Mariella Gonzales.
Beeville senior Allie Estrada earned first team honors in District 26-4A, while Pettus senior Micah Davis was a first team selection for the Lady Eagles in 28-2A.
Goliad and Skidmore-Tynan both had three second team honorees in 29-3A. Senior Maddy Reitz and freshmen Kyla Hill and Addison Zamzow were tabbed second team for Goliad, while seniors Adriana Flores, Brittany Hinojosa and Kylie Laughlin earned the distinction for Skidmore-Tynan.
Beeville landed two on the second team in 26-4A with juniors Megan Del Bosque and Carly Knapp both earning the distinction.
Pettus sophomore Heirabella Gomez was a second team honoree in District 28-2A.
Honorable mention went to Goliad’s Kasadi Neel, Kaysa Wunsch and Kylie Welch in 29-3A; Skidmore-Tynan’s Samantha Gutierrez in 29-3A; Beeville’s Alexia Salazar, Mikayla Newson and Jaelyn Smith in 26-4A; and Pettus’ Raeann Martinez, Alisynn Morin and Caitlynn Foley in 28-2A.
Superlative awards
District 26-4A – MVP, Autumn Moses and Emma Thomas (Sinton); offensive player of the year, Jacy Hroch (Calhoun); defensive player of the year, Kaylee Howell (Rockport-Fulton); setter of the year, Rosie Orta (Calhoun); defensive specialist of the year, Courtney Hesseltine (Sinton); newcomer of the year, Morgan Gray (Calhoun); coach of the year, Michael Trujillo (Sinton).
District 29-3A – Setter of the year, Talee Oaks (Orange Grove); defensive player of the year, Abby Kotara (Orange Grove); defensive specialist of the year, Emily Aguilar (Orange Grove).
District 28-2A – MVP, Ashanti Brown (Refugio); outstanding setter, Seely Metting and Makenna Preslar (Yorktown); outstanding defensive specialist, Kailey Sinast (Yorktown) and Viviana Gomez (Bloomington); coach of the year, Irma Gomez (Yorktown).
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•