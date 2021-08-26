Most high school football coaches will tell you that the first scrimmage of the season is really just a glorified practice against a team in a different color jersey that gets put on film.
For Beeville coach Chris Soza, that glorified practice is all about the mental aspect of the game.
“Right now, it’s the mental aspect,” the third-year Trojan coach said about the thing he was focused on the most when his team took the field to scrimmage Jourdanton at Veterans Memorial Stadium Aug. 13.
“Offensively, it’s the assignments. Are they doing the right things? Are they blocking the right person? Are they confused? Do we have too much on?
“Defensively, it’s about, are we wrapping up and making tackles?”
Soza’s Trojans tied with the visiting Indians 1-1 during the live quarter of action, and beat them 2-1 with the starting units on the field during the controlled portion of the scrimmage.
“I like that we’re flying around. Defensively, we’re flying around,” Soza said about his takeaways from the meeting with Jourdanton. “Offensively, we did some good things, but we got some kids hurt. You don’t want to lose anyone in a scrimmage.”
“I think the effort is there, the want-to is there, the attitude is there.”
The injuries were a major concern for Soza, who said that many of them stemmed from the kids’ bodies just not being used to the contact this early in the year.
“We don’t go full contact in practice,” he said. “The first time we do, they get a thigh bruise or they get a twisted ankle or whatever it is. It’s part of the game.
“We’ve got to be tough mentally and we’ve got to adjust and have backups.”
Those injuries, Soza said, will force his team to find a way to adapt.
“We’ve got to create some depth somehow,” the coach said.
At Bobcat Stadium in Skidmore, Stephen Silva was pleasantly surprised with his team’s defensive effort against two squads that figure to make noise in the playoffs in 2021.
“I was kind of surprised in the fact that, defensively, we played decently well and didn’t allow any scores on the night,” Silva said about Skidmore-Tynan’s performance against Kenedy and perennial 2A Division II power Falls City.
“But, watching video this morning (Saturday), we’ve still got quite a bit of work to do.
“We’re not anywhere near where we want to be as far as taking care of our assignments and just doing things, especially little things, the way we’re being coached to do them.”
The coach called the scrimmage a “good start.”
“We’ve got work to do, but it was a good start for the season to be able to get out and get some work in and get some stuff on video so we can coach them up a little better.”
Silva said he saw some things he liked and some things he disliked on the offensive side.
“We moved the ball fairly decent,” he said. “... The guys did pretty well. We had some spots where we looked pretty good, and, of course, some spots where we kind of took a few steps backward it looked like.”
Pettus Eagle coach Michael Enriquez left James V. Beauchamp Stadium with a smile on his face.
“I was very pleased with what I saw,” the coach said about his team’s performance against visiting Bloomington. “By no means were all the things perfect and all the assignments were correct, but our effort was outstanding.
“We just left pretty pleased.”
The Bobcats “won” the scrimmage two touchdowns to one, but only one of those TDs came against Pettus’ starting unit.
Enriquez’s roster is small yet again, but that’s something he said his kids are used to and that they have learned how to “adapt.”
“Our kids are very good at it,” he said. “They understand where we’re at and we just get done what we need to get done.”
Enriquez said he told his team that the scrimmage was just a practice that was on film and that the focus for the second scrimmage – which is scheduled to be played today (Aug. 19) in Stockdale at 6 p.m. – is just to have a better practice than the day before.
“I called last night a practice with a film. The great thing about that practice is that these kids get to see what we’ve told them they need to work on,” the coach said.
“When we put the film on (Friday), I want to see them get better on the things we showed them today.”
Beeville and Skidmore-Tynan are also both slated to play their second scrimmages tonight.
Beeville travels to Cabaniss Field in Corpus Christi to face King at 6:30 p.m., while Skidmore travels to Three Rivers to take on the Bulldogs at 7 o’clock.
