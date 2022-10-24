Hive City Boxing has set up free boxing classes for the month of October to help raise bullying awareness. These classes, available to any child who would like to learn basic protective skills, will teach children bullying prevention.
Head coach Jasmine Acevedo’s main purpose is to reach out to as many kids in the community as possible. She wishes to teach them a healthy form of discipline and show them how to become the best version of themselves.
“ I myself can say boxing did that for me,” Acevedo said. “ My goal is to get as many kids registered and start taking them across the United States to compete.
“... This is something I can potentially give these kids to look forward to.”
Hive City Boxing first opened up back in 2019 in the backyard of Joshua “Shrek” Moron’s home. Moron originally built the gym from the ground up. Moron died August 2021 due to COVID-19 complications. Moron’s wife, Serena Moron asked Acevedo if she would help bring Hive City Boxing back to the community in honor of her late husband. Acevedo agreed and has been working hard since then.
Acevedo started boxing when she was 12.
“Growing up there would be several times I would witness someone being bullied and I would step in and shut it down. Because of my history in boxing it wouldn’t take much for them to back down.” Acevedo said.
Before Moron’s passing, Acevedo recalls giving Moron boxing advice every so often when he would reach out to her regarding the boxing club.
“Him and my brother were friends, and when my brother died due to COVID just like Joshua did, I knew it was my calling when Serena came to me for help,” Acevedo said. “...I know I am doing what I need to be doing from my heart.”
Hive City Boxing trains children from ages 7-17. Children must maintain a C average or above in school.
“Education is very important,” said Acevedo. “My boxers know they must keep their grades up in order to train with me. ... They are taught how to punch correctly and where. So with that I have strict rules that no matter what a person does or says we will not fight outside the ring unless they absolutely need to.”
With October being National Anti-Bullying month, Acevedo plans to start offering free classes every October. She plans to hold classes in other months as well, however she has not decided which months these additional classes will take place in.
So far, Hive City Boxing has had 10 new kids sign up for the month of October and Acevedo has been working hard teaching each child basic punching combos, hand and foot coordination and how to protect themselves in certain situations.
“I actually did not know October was anti bullying month,” Acevedo said. “I did open my gym for free for the month of October to any kid who just absolutely wanted to learn boxing and couldn’t afford it. ... A child was recently bullied and my heart just wanted to open up to any kid willing to learn to protect themselves when it is absolutely needed.”
