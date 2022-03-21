Bum Phillips is a beloved figure in the football landscape of the state of Texas, and Heath Hohmann has styled his coaching philosophy after the former Houston Oilers coach.
He will bring that philosophy to Skidmore-Tynan for his first head coaching job.
The Llano High and Sam Houston State University grad was named the district’s new athletic director and head football coach March 7.
His hiring was unanimously approved by the district’s board of trustees.
“Bum was always hugging and family oriented, and that’s who I am,” Hohmann said in an interview following his introduction at the board of trustees meeting.
“He’s a man of character. That was our No. 1 choice,” said Superintendent Rick Waterhouse about Hohmann, who he also lauded for his energy and enthusiasm.
The main focus in Skidmore, Hohmann said, will be for the Bobcats to compete at a high level in every sport.
“The overall thing is to go out there and compete and not back down,” he said. “You’re not always going to be the best at everything you are in life, there’s always going to be somebody better, but how are you going to compete?
“How are you going to go out there and try to be as good as they are?”
He added that his plans for the youth of Skidmore extends far beyond wins and losses.
“My whole goal as a coach is to build productive young men who are great fathers, husbands, great employees, great employers, and just overall great people within their community,” he said.
Hohmann comes to Skidmore-Tynan after a three-year stint as the offensive coordinator at Marble Falls, a 5A Division II program located on the northwest side of Austin, not far from Hohman’s hometown of Llano.
With Hohmann calling the offense, the Mustangs won nine games this past year and advanced to the third round of the postseason for the first time since 1996.
Hohmann has been an offensive coordinator with three different programs and a defensive coordinator with two programs.
His most recent stint as the defensive play caller came at George West under former Longhorns coach Brent Kornegay. In 2016, during that stint, Hohmann was recognized as one of the top coordinators in the state by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
He said that, while he has a history with the slot-T offense – which is what Skidmore has been running since 2013 and what Hohmann ran at Marble Falls – he is not tied to that offense.
“I’m going to run whatever fits my kids,” the coach said. “I’m going to run whatever our kids can run and be successful.”
Defensively, the Bobcats will be in the “under” defense, the same system employed by former University of Texas Defensive Coordinator Leon Fuller. Hohmann ran that defense at George West in 2016 when the Horns allowed just 14.6 points per game over 12 games during a 10-win season.
Hohmann’s resume includes stops as an assistant at Orange Grove, Liberty Hill, Yoakum, George West, Elgin, Florence and Marble Falls.
The new leader of Bobcat nation will get to work right away.
Trustees approved a contract that began immediately and runs through the remainder of the 2021-22 school year, then, in a separate action, approved a two-year contract for Hohmann that pays him $87,652 per year and runs through the 2023-24 school year.
