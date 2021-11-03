The Louise Hornets handed Pettus its seventh straight loss this year last week.
The Hornets scored six rushing touchdowns and had more than 300 yards rushing in a 42-0 win over the Eagles at James V. Beauchamp Stadium.
The Eagles fell to 0-7 overall and 0-4 in District 16-2A Division II play with the loss.
The loss also officially eliminated the Eagles from playoff contention.
Louise rushed for 324 yards during the win over the Eagles.
The Hornets posted rushing touchdowns of 41, 44, 31, 78, 4 and 62 yards in the win.
Pettus tallied 79 yards on the night, 63 of which came on the ground.
Armando Gamez tallied a team-best 29 yards on 10 carries for the Eagles.
Garett Grayson and Alex Hartsfield both had 14 yards, while Jeameal Harris added 6 yards.
Grayson went 4 for 10 for 16 yards for the Eagles. Harris caught one pass for 14 yards and Gamez had two grabs for 5 yards.
The Eagles are one game back of Agua Dulce for fifth place in the district standings. They are a half-game up on Runge, the team they face this week.
The Eagles and Yellowjackets are both winless on the year. They face each other Friday night at 7 p.m. at Yellowjacket Field in Runge.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•