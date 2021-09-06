Flour Bluff’s offensive unit looked like a well-oiled machine with quarterback Nash Villegas behind the wheel in the team’s season opener Aug. 27 in Beeville.
Villegas kept his foot on the accelerator with the Hornets, driving the visitors to a 39-14 triumph over the Beeville Trojans at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“They just wore us out. It’s hard to simulate that in practice,” Trojan coach Chris Soza said after the contest.
The Hornets’ balanced offensive attack produced 432 total yards on the night with 217 coming through the air and 215 on the ground.
They scored 32 unanswered points in the first half and led 39-0 at one point in the third quarter.
“Give them credit. They executed. They did what they had to do. They’re big, strong, physical, and we’re not,” Soza said.
Flour Bluff, behind Villegas, scored on a 2-yard run on its opening possession 5 1/2 minutes into the contest.
The Hornet defense then forced a turnover on downs deep in Bluff territory, giving its offense the chance to again drive down and score with 2:29 left in the opening quarter on another 2-yard run.
Falling behind that quickly hurt “a lot” Soza said.
“First game of the year. You know, momentum. Playing a team like this team here. We had to answer the call and we didn’t,” the coach said. “We had turnovers. We had … penalties. Call it nerves or whatever you want to call it.
“We can’t spot a team 13-0, a team like this, and expect to have a chance to stay in the game.”
In the second quarter, Flour Bluff turned two Trojan fumbles into TDs to extend its lead to 25-0, then struck in a hurry with 1:10 left before halftime on a 21-yard TD pass to make it 32-0.
Just over halfway through the third, the Hornets went up 39-0.
“They’re good. That’s why they’re ranked, whatever it is, top 20 in their division. Hopefully we’ll learn from it,” Soza said.
Beeville got on the board for the first time in 2021 on the ensuing drive with Isaiah Gonzales bowling his way through myriad defenders for a 22-yard rushing TD.
With 5:01 left in the fourth, Victor Gonzales plowed in from 2 yards out for the Trojans.
Soza said he liked how his team responded in the second half and kept fighting.
“I know the second half we played their second-teamers, but at least we held our own and moved the ball and didn’t self-destruct like we did in the first half,” the coach noted.
He said he was also thrilled that his team came out of the contest healthy.
“The biggest thing I guess is that we came out of it healthy. We played a big physical team like that and we came out of it healthy. We can’t afford to lose anybody.”
Beeville earned most of its 379 total yards in the second half. The Trojans had 270 rushing yards and 109 passing yards.
Trey Barefield had 56 yards on six carries to lead the Trojan rushing attack.
I. Gonzales rushed for 51 yards on seven carries, while Cade Elder carried it three times for 48 yards, 40 of which came on one carry on Beeville’s first possession of the contest.
Trey Martinez had 46 rushing yards.
V. Gonzales finished the game with 40 yards on six carries, and threw for 109 yards on 9-of-18 passing.
“We’ll rebound and get back to work and get ready for our next opponent,” Soza concluded.
The next opponent is Victoria West. The Trojans will travel to face the Warriors at Memorial Stadium in Victoria Friday night. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
