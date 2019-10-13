SAN ANTONIO – It’s late in the sixth game of the season with your team looking to go 6-0 for the first time in nearly 40 years, who better to call on then No. 6, right?
Beeville’s No. 6 – Andre Trevino – answered that call Friday night by making a series of critical plays to help the Trojans get that sixth win of the year.
Trevino came up with two big stops for the Trojan defense sandwiched around a special teams touchdown that sealed the deal in Beeville’s 50-34 victory over San Antonio Central Catholic at Bob Benson 66 Stadium.
“Big-time plays. Game changers,” said Trojan coach Chris Soza about Trevino’s trio. “He’s living right. He’s doing good and he’s worked hard. I’m just glad he’s on our team.”
The first of the three plays may have been the most important of the three.
The hosts had just drawn within nine points late in the fourth quarter and made the decision to go for two to get within seven.
Central quarterback Christian Allen tried to hit wideout Aidan O’Connell at the goal line, but Trevino jumped the route and knocked the ball away from O’Connell at the 1 to deny the Buttons the conversion.
“I was just reading my keys and following my coaching,” Trevino said about the play. “I read his route perfectly. I was hoping to get a pick but I got off a little too late.”
That play, Soza said, killed Central’s momentum.
“That’s big because it’s a momentum changer,” he said. “They score that two-point play, now it’s a seven-point game and momentum is on their side.
“It was just a momentum changer, big time.”
Trevino delivered the back-breaking blow on the ensuing kickoff.
The Buttons attempted an onside kick, which bounced into Trevino’s arms at the 50 as he raced up the field.
He went untouched up the Trojan sideline to the end zone for a touchdown that pushed Beeville’s lead up to 16 points with about 2 1/2 minutes left in the game.
“Nate Trevino had said that if it was a questionable kick, he was letting it go over his head. I just said OK,” A. Trevino said. “I saw the kid scoot inside a little bit and the outside contain just crashed down on Nate.
“I saw the ball and I was like a kid in a candy store. It was a good feeling.”
Soza, who was named the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 4A Coach of the Week just days after the game, said he was just thinking “catch it and go score” when he saw the ball bounce toward A. Trevino.
“I’ve seen that happen before. You don’t tell them to do that there, it’s just natural instinct,” the coach said. “He’s an athlete, he saw what he had, and he caught it on the run. It just bounced our way so to speak.”
A. Trevino wasn’t done making an impact, though.
On Central’s first offensive play after his kick return TD, the junior came up from his cornerback spot to make the tackle in an one-on-one scenario with Button wideout Sylas Gomez in the open field.
The tackle turned what could have been a big play for the Buttons into just a 1-yard gain.
“I was just trying to break down on him,” A. Trevino said about the play. “I knew I had some great defensive guys with me. It was just about holding him up, stopping him momentarily, and I knew they would rally and come help with the tackle.”
Central Catholic turned it over on downs three plays later, allowing Beeville to take two knees in the victory formation to seal the victory and go to 6-0 for the first time since 1980.
“It feels good,” No. 6 said about the Trojans being 6-0. “This team, we’re just coming together week by week.
“We’re not even at our full capability yet, and that’s scary, real scary.”
The Buttons certainly threatened to stop Beeville’s win streak, especially in the first half.
The Trojans jumped in front 14-0 on a 1-yard TD run by Ryan Camacho, who rushed for 85 yards on 13 carries, and a 39-yard TD pass from Seth Gomez to Gabe Carranco, who finished with a team-best 93 yards receiving on the night.
However, Central fought back to tie it before halftime.
The hosts scored in less than two minutes after Carranco’s TD, then evened things with 1:45 left in the second quarter on a 72-yard TD run.
“They were getting in our heads. Fights were happening,” Gomez said about the first half. “We went in and halftime and just said, ‘This team is not as good as us. They’re in the game because we’re letting them be in the game.’
“We were beating ourselves, that’s what we talked about at halftime.”
On the third play of the second half, Gomez rumbled 69 yards to put the Trojans in front for good.
He added his second TD toss of the night 5 1/2 minutes later with a 29-yard strike to N. Trevino. The Trojans then converted the two-point try to make it 29-14.
Forty seconds into the fourth quarter, Matthew Puente (40 yards receiving, 33 yards rushing) pushed Beeville’s lead to 36-14 with a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 36-14.
That touched off a fourth quarter that saw the two teams combine for 41 points.
Central scored on a 22-yard run to make it 36-21 on the next possession, before Gomez rumbled 43 yards on a fourth-and-1 with 6:38 left to make it 43-21.
The Buttons got back within 15 on a 1-yard TD run just 24 seconds later.
Central forced a three-and-out on Beeville’s next possession and got the ball back at its own 21. The Buttons drove the length of the field and scored on a 35-yard TD pass to make it 43-34.
That’s when the hosts decided to go for two, a decision that left Soza scratching his head, especially after the Buttons were hit with a false start penalty when they first lined up.
“You don’t do that, especially when you got a penalty. I wouldn’t have done that,” he said. “I don’t know what their thinking was, I guess they thought they needed to get it there.”
A. Trevino made sure they didn’t with his stop of O’Connell at the 1.
“Who’d have thought? First year here, new system, the kids are learning everything,” Soza said about the 6-0 start. “It says a lot about the coaches, getting the kids believing in what we’re doing.
“They are playing hard. It’s a brotherhood. We’re just real blessed right now.
“We’ll take this momentum into district.”
Gomez had a more pragmatic view of the 6-0 start.
“It’s great, but that’s the first season and the first season is done, so 6-0 doesn’t matter,” he said after throwing for 194 yards on 8-of-13 passing and rushing for a team-best 125 yards on just five carries.
“Come Monday, we’re 0-0.”