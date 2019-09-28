SINTON – The Beeville Trojans were on the ropes Friday night going into the final quarter.
The Sinton Pirates had thrown plenty of blows, but couldn’t land the knockout shot.
So the Trojans came out swinging in the final round on their way to staying undefeated.
Beeville scored 27 unanswered points in the final period to rally for a 34-20 victory over Sinton, its second straight win in the rivalry between the two schools.
“You’ve got to love it. The kids, they believed,” said Trojan coach Chris Soza about his team’s resiliency.
“I’m proud of them. ... The kids again didn’t put their heads down.”
Beeville trailed 20-7 going into the fourth quarter and had done little with its offensive possessions in the second half.
The Trojans got into the end zone for the first time in more than two quarters on the first play of the fourth quarter, but it was two plays separated by seven minutes that will be best remembered by the Trojan faithful.
The first of those tied the game for the first time and was also Beeville’s first special teams touchdown of the year.
Andre Trevino fielded a punt just inside midfield for the Trojans and slid up the sideline on his way to the end zone for a 48-yard punt return score.
“It was crazy. I said, ‘I’ve got the ball in my hands, I’ve got to make a play for my team,’” Trevino said about the play.
He got an initial block from fellow returner William Harper, then turned the corner around two Sinton defenders.
He raced through a perfectly-formed chute formed by his wall of blockers before picking up a thunderous block from Jaren Munoz that gave him plenty of cushion on his way to pay dirt.
“I saw the outside contain, so I said I’m going to cut it back in and hit the sideline again,” Trevino said. “My guys laid people out and gave me some good blocks and I was able to take it to the crib.”
Half the team celebrated with Trevino in the end zone and half the team celebrated with Munoz after he laid out a would-be tackler with a de-cleating block.
“I knew from that moment on that our team was going to get the momentum that we needed to pull out the ‘W,’” Trevino said about the celebration.
The return, Soza said, certainly swung things in his team’s favor.
“That was real big. ... It totally turned the momentum of the game around.”
The second of those two big plays came with 1:48 left in the game and gave the Trojans their first lead since the first quarter.
Matthew Puente raced 31 yards untouched to the end zone on a misdirection play that is well-known in the slot-T circles, belly bum.
“My oldest son (Justin) has been telling me that we haven’t run it yet, so I told him we would the first chance we get,” Soza said. “The line, the backs did a great job of faking, it just caught them by surprise and worked.”
Puente thanked the offensive line for the TD afterward.
“We just practiced it the last few weeks. Myself and Austin, we’ve been repping it. At first, we didn’t get it down, but now we have,” he said. “I’ve got to thank my whole O-line, I wouldn’t have been in the promised land without them.”
On the ensuing kickoff, Bryce Foster recovered a Pirate fumble, giving the ball back to the Trojans deep in Pirate territory.
On the third play of the Trojan possession, Austin Alvarez raced 24 yards for a touchdown on a perfectly-blocked sweep play around left end.
That was Beeville’s fourth rushing touchdown by a fourth different player on the night.
Seth Gomez – whose 9-yard TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter made it 20-13 – finished as the team’s leading rusher with 82 yards on nine carries. He also threw for 32 yards on 4-for-10 passing and was intercepted twice.
Devn Palacios was the second-leading rusher with 62 yards on 14 attempts.
Puente finished with 36 yards on three carries, while Alvarez tallied 30 yards on two carries.
Corey Francis scored the team’s first TD of the night on a 1-yard run with 2:49 left in the first quarter. He finished the night with 14 yards on five carries.
He also had the team’s only catch that netted positive yards with a 35-yard grab.
After Francis’ touchdown, Sinton (0-3) ran off 20 straight points over the second and third quarters to lead 20-7 going into the fourth quarter.
The win got Beeville to 4-0 for the second straight season. Before last season’s 4-0 start, the Trojans hadn’t started a season with four straight wins since the 1984 campaign.