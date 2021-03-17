Beeville’s District 26-4A baseball opener started out promising in the first inning, but things got away from the Trojans late in a loss.
Ingleside erased a 2-0 deficit in the fourth to take the lead, then blew the game open in the sixth and seventh innings to win 12-2 at Joe Hunter Field March 2.
The loss dropped Beeville to 0-5 on the season.
Beeville grabbed the lead in the first inning and held that through the first three innings.
Trey Martinez drove in the game’s first run, scoring Aidan Del Bosque with an RBI triple to right.
Two batters later, Trace Fox hit a single to left to plate Martinez.
Beeville’s lead lasted until the top of the fourth when Ingleside scored twice on an error, then took the lead on another error.
In the sixth, Ingleside scored six runs with the first two coming on an error, the third coming on a passed ball, the fourth and fifth on RBI singles and the sixth on a wild pitch.
The Mustangs then added three more runs in the top of the seventh.
Lazzaro Garcia took the loss for Beeville. He gave up nine runs, only two of which were earned, on four hits, struck out seven and walked five in six innings.
The Trojans had just three hits in the loss with Christian Gonzales recording a single for the third after the hits by Martinez and Fox in the first inning.
Flour Bluff sweeps three-game set
The Flour Bluff Hornets swept a three-game set from Beeville on Feb. 26-27.
Flour Bluff won the first game 7-1 on Feb. 26, then, the next day, won 13-3 and 12-2 over the Trojans.
In the first game, Flour Bluff took a 3-0 lead in the third before going up 5-0 in the top of the fifth.
Beeville got its lone run in the bottom of the fifth when Gonzales hit an RBI single to plate Martinez.
That was Beeville’s lone hit of the loss.
Garcia shouldered the loss after giving up three unearned runs on one hit, striking out five and walking three in four innings.
In the second game of the series, Beeville scored the first three runs, but the Hornets tied it in the second and then ran away with the win over the next three innings for a five-inning victory.
Fox drove home Garcia and Del Bosque with a two-run double in the first before scoring on an sacrifice bunt two batters later to give the Trojans a 3-0 lead.
Flour Bluff got a run back in the bottom of the first, then tied it on a two-run single in the second.
The Hornets took the lead for good on the second at-bat in the bottom of the third with an RBI single.
They led 6-3 going to the fifth and scored seven times in that inning to win in walk-off fashion.
Garcia went 2 for 3 with two singles in the loss, while Fox was 1 for 1 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Aydon Burkett had the team’s other hit with a single.
Fox was hit with the loss, allowing five runs on six hits over three innings.
In the third game of the series, Flour Bluff scored six times in the bottom of the first on its way to a second straight five-inning victory.
Beeville got its two runs in the top of the second when Trey Lovato hit an RBI single and then Jaydon Burkett, who had Beeville’s only other hit shortly before Lovato’s single, scored on a wild pitch.
Gonzales took the loss. He gave up eight runs on 10 hits, struck out two and walked three in three innings.
