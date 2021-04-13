Five runs in the final inning by the hosts sunk the Beeville Lady Trojan softball team on the road last week in District 26-4A play.
Ingleside rallied from down 5-1 to win in walk-off fashion 6-5 over the Trojans in Ingleside March 30.
The Mustangs completed the season sweep of Beeville in the first game of the second round of district play for both teams.
Beeville dropped to 9-12 overall and 2-5 in 26-4A play with the loss.
The Lady Trojans jumped ahead in the first inning and led all the way until the bottom of the seventh.
In the first, Asia Molina put Beeville in front 2-0 with a two-run single that plated Aubrey Johnson and Allie Estrada.
Two batters later, Paulina Esquivel drove home a third run for Beeville with an RBI groundout to make it 3-0.
Ingleside made it 3-1 in the third, but Beeville extended its lead in the fifth when Molina ripped an RBI triple to center and then scored on the next pitch when Carolina Esquivel hit a sacrifice fly to right.
It all came unraveled for the Trojans in the seventh, though.
Ingleside capitalized on three Beeville errors to rally for the win.
First, the Mustangs got an RBI double to make it 5-2, then an error at home after a hard-hit grounder to third allowed them to make it 5-3.
Two pitches later, an RBI fielder’s choice helped the Stangs get within a run, 5-4.
On the next pitch, a throwing error after another grounder gave Ingleside the chance to score the tying run and then the winning run.
Molina finished the game 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Estrada was 3 for 4 with two runs scored.
Mariana Martinez had Beeville’s only other hit in the loss.
Both of the Esquivel sisters drove in runs for the Lady Trojans. Johnson and Chelsea Cantu both scored runs.
C. Esquivel took the loss in the circle. She gave up six runs – all unearned – on five hits, struck out four and walked two in 6 1/3 innings.
