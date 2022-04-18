The Beeville baseball team let one slip away against Ingleside on April 5 at Joe Hunter Field.
The Trojans led the Mustangs 4-1 through four innings and 4-3 going to the final inning, but Ingleside scored twice in the top of the seventh to win 5-4.
Beeville took the lead in the contest in the bottom of the second when Caleb Deleon hit a two-run single that plated Darion Perez and Aydon Burkett.
Ingleside cut the lead to 2-1 in the top of the third, but Beeville added two more in the bottom of the fourth when Burkett hit an RBI double to score Elijah Sustaita and then Trace Fox hit an RBI single to plate Burkett to make it 4-1.
Ingleside made it 4-2 in the fifth and 4-3 in the sixth before plating a pair in the seventh to win.
Leo Villarreal hit a single into right that rolled all the way to the fence following an error, allowing Aiden Jakobsohn and Villarreal to come around to score and put the Mustangs on top.
Villarreal then retired the side in order in the bottom half to clinch the win for the Mustangs.
Deleon finished the game 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Burkett went 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Fox was 1 for 4 with an RBI.
Camron Vega and Perez both had one hit in the loss.
Trey Martinez took the loss in relief. He gave up two runs on three hits in 1 1/3 innings of work.
Colton Garcia got a no decision after allowing just three runs on six hits and striking out eight over 5 2/3 innings.
Beeville is currently fourth in the district standings with a mark of 3-4 in 26-4A play. The Trojans sit a game in front of Calhoun for the final playoff spot in the district.
Robstown 12, Beeville 2
Beeville led 2-0 early on, but the Cotton Pickers scored 10 times over the third and fourth innings to roll past Beeville in Robstown April 2.
Fox led the Trojan offense by going 2 for 3 and scoring a run. Burket was 1 for 2 with an RBI.
Nicholas Salazar also had an RBI despite not recording a hit.
Jaydon Burkett and Ransom McElwain both had one hit.
Christian Gonzales took the loss for Beeville. He allowed three runs on three hits in one inning of work.
Falfurrias 5, Beeville 2
The Jerseys went ahead in the first inning and never trailed in a win over Beeville at Joe Hunter Field April 1.
Beeville scored in the third on an RBI single by Fox and in the bottom of the seventh when Perez took home on a wild pitch.
Fox, A. Burkett and Noah Salas each had one hit.
Perez scored both runs.
Garcia took the loss. He allowed a run on two hits in his only inning of work.
