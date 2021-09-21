Jada Johnson earned an individual bronze medal to lead the Beeville cross country team at the Sinton Invitational.
Johnson clocked a time of 13 minutes, 35 seconds on the 2-mile course to take third in the varsity girls race.
Erin Rivas finished 18th for the Lady Trojans in 14:40, while Noemi Alaniz was 21st in a time of 14:42. Caleigh Martin finished 24th in 14:56. Avery Silvas took 30th in 15:14 and Kinlee Ramon was 39th in 15:55.
In the varsity boys race, Trace Fox finished 10th in a time of 19:02 on the 3.1-mile course.
Rowdy Siddon took 20th in 20:11, while Isaiah Rosales was 28th in 20:46. Darrion Munoz was 30th in 20:59. Devin Salazar claimed 32nd in 21:08. Emmanuel Liserio clocked 23:58 to finish 56th.
For the junior varsity girls, Alana Guerrero was 11th, Kyla Kelley took 19th, Samantha Ziegler took 21st and Aubry Rodriguez was 26th.
In the junior varsity boys race, Austin Hackney was sixth, Ryley Roschetzky was eighth, Colby Rader took 18th and Enrique Solis was 25th.
