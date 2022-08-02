Jaida Gonzales isn’t afraid to tell you that she’s a little bit crazy, and that she’s never been one to shy away from a fight.
It was only natural that the 17-year-old found her way into the Blessed Hands Boxing program.
“I guess you could say that I’ve always been kind of on the crazy side and I’ve always been a fighter,” the 17-year-old Beeville native said about what first attracted her to the sport of boxing.
“It was just something that I could get all my anger out and kind of just be me.”
The 17-year-old Beeville native will soon step into the ring for the first time in her amateur career.
She will debut either Aug. 6 or Sept. 10. The decision on that has yet to be made.
While John Paul “J.P.” Gonzales, the owner and trainer of Bee County Boxing Club, decides on that, Jaida continues to train regularly.
She routinely spends several days a week in the gym, honing her pugilistic skills.
“It’s been real challenging like to follow through with my hooks or follow through with my jab and bringing it back to cover my face into blocks,” she said about the biggest challenges she has faced in training. “It’s a lot of mental work and quickness that you have to pick up on.”
J.P. said that Jaida is naturally gifted in the ring.
He put her in the ring for the first time recently during a sparring session, and she responded by taking her opponent apart in less than a minute.
That opponent, J.P. said, went on to win her first four amateur fights.
“She’s athletic, and she’s willing to learn,” J.P. said of Jaida. “She is naturally gifted. And she listens very well.”
Jaida’s journey in the sport began last summer.
She said she had always had an interest in the sport, and finally made the decision to start training.
“I’ve always been into boxing. I just felt like I would be really good at it and I was real passionate about it,” she said. “It was something I wanted to try and liked it a lot.”
Then her training was put on hold when J.P. was forced to close the gym because of the ongoing effects of the pandemic.
When the gym reopened, training ramped back up again, and so did the talk of Jaida making her debut.
J.P. said he was working on lining up an opponent for an Aug. 6 show in Ingleside, but that decision hadn’t been finalized as of yet.
Either way, she will fight on Sept. 10 at an event J.P. is organizing called the Hard Knox Boxing Show, which will be held at the Bee County Expo Center.
“I want her to be smart, use her reach, use her length, use all her advantages to get the win,” J.P. said about what he wanted to see from his pupil when she makes her debut.
“To last all three rounds and not let the other girl get a TKO on me,” Jaida said about the goals she has for her first fight.
When she does step in the ring for the first time, one fan will no doubt be the loudest in the venue.
That honor will belong to Jaida’s mother, Rosella.
Jaida, a multi-sport athlete who stars for A.C. Jones High in volleyball, basketball, and track and field, said her mom was hesitant to let her start in boxing.
She said her mom was worried about how the training would affect her in the other sports.
But, mom relented.
“She was kind of on the iffy side because she didn’t want me getting hurt,” Jaida said about her mom’s reaction when she told her she wanted to start training to be a boxer.
“Then she let me do it and now she’s really into it.”
The sport, Jaida said, has actually had an unexpected added benefit to her relationship with her mother.
“It’s brought us a lot closer,” Jaida said.
When Jaida can’t be in the gym with J.P. for a workout, Rosella steps up and pushes her daughter.
“She’ll be a ‘momager’ and she’ll just push me through workouts and she’ll get me through what I have to do,” Jaida said.
“She’s just really good on giving me the energy and boosting me up when I need it.”
