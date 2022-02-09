Lane Jerkins was the top placer for the Beeville wrestling program at the Mabry Scramble, hosted by Comal Canyon High School Jan. 22.
Jerkins claimed the fourth-place medal in the 126-pound weight class for the Trojans.
He opened with a pinfall loss in the first round, but then won three straight matches to get into the third-place match.
That run of wins included a 10-9 decision over San Antonio Veterans Memorial’s Xander Salcido, a pinfall victory over La Vernia’s Jeffrey Goddard in 48 seconds and a medical forfeit in the fourth round.
Temple’s Andre Hamilton then beat Jerkins by pinfall in 3:52 in the third-place match.
Nikolas Camacho, Bryce Foster and Joseph Lopez all finished fifth for the Trojans in their respective weight classes.
Camacho went 4-1 on the day, beating Hutto’s Jayden Flores by pinfall in 43 seconds in the fifth-place match at 132.
Foster also went 4-1 for Beeville, pinning Highlands’ Aiden Guerra in 13 seconds in the 170-pound fifth-place match.
Lopez went 3-2 on the day. He beat Clear Lake’s Mitchell May by pinfall in 1:45 to take fifth at 182.
Jackson Norquist finished ninth at 152, Justin Maldonado was 11th at 195 and Ray Espinoza finished 12th at 160.
Anderson wins bronze
Mikaitlyn Anderson won a bronze medal for Beeville in the Wilson-Cougarette Classic, which was also hosted by Canyon Jan. 22.
Anderson lost her final two matches by medical forfeit, but was still awarded the bronze.
In her first two matches, she beat Westside’s Nina Clark by pinfall in 1:32 before losing a 6-4 decision to eventual champion Aleida Otero from San Antonio Madison.
