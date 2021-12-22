Beeville’s Lane Jerkins and Michael Hite both went 3-2 at the at the Rough Rider Invitational in San Antonio Dec. 4.
The both won their first matches before losing in the championship quarterfinals. They both responded with two wins before losing in the consolation semifinals.
In the 126-pound bracket, Jerkins beat Converse Judson’s Braeden Russell by pinfall in 1 minute, 11 seconds in the first round.
San Antonio Veterans Memorial’s Xander Salcido then beat Jerkins by major decision, 14-2, in the quarterfinals.
Jerkins responded by pinning his next two opponents in 43 seconds and 2:11, respectively, before falling by major decision, 8-0, to Austin Westlake’s Jacob Wong in the consolation semifinals.
Hite beat Buda Johnson’s Martin Escareno by pinfall in 4:38 in the first round of the 170-pound bracket.
Comal Pieper’s Kaden Glass then pinned Hite in the quarterfinals.
Hite won a pair of matches by pinfalls in the first period after that before losing by pinfall in 1:55 to Victoria West’s Damien Guevara.
