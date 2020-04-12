SKIDMORE – Bee County’s longest-tenured head football coach will not return for another season.
John Livas announced his resignation last week as the athletic director and head football coach at Skidmore-Tynan.
The 46-year-old spent seven seasons at the helm of the Bobcat football program.
He won 29 games, including 23 over the past four seasons, a a stretch that included two playoff appearances.
In 2017, his Bobcats ended a seven-year playoff drought and won the program’s first bi-district title in a decade with a come-from-behind upset win over Natalia in the first round of the 3A playoffs.
Skidmore returned to the playoffs in 2018, finishing as the district runner-up on the strength of an eight-win season (8-3).
The 1992 Corpus Christi Carroll alumnus leaves as the longest tenured coach in Skidmore-Tynan history. Three other coaches – Bill Welkener, Ron Hedtke and Adam Arroyo – spent six seasons at the helm of the county’s southernmost high school.
Livas has an agreement in principal to accept the offensive coordinator position at Goliad pending board approval.
Livas, who already lives in Goliad, spent the 2012 season as the offensive coordinator with the Tigers before taking the head coaching position at Skidmore.
His oldest daughter, Bella, graduated from Goliad High, and his son, Justin, spent several years in the district before attending Skidmore the past two years. Livas’ youngest daughter, Katalina, is currently a second-grader at Goliad Elementary.