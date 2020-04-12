In this file photo from Sept. 5, 2019, John Livas calls out the kick unit after Skidmore-Tynan scored a touchdown in its game against John Paul II. The 46-year-old announced his resignation as the athletic director and head football coach at Skidmore-Tynan last week, ending a seven-year run atop the Bobcat athletic program. He won 29 games, including 23 over the past four seasons, and took the Bobcats to the playoffs twice.