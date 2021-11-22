Jada Johnson’s third trip to the state cross country meet yielded her best finish yet at the event.
The Beeville junior finished 30th for the Lady Trojans at the UIL State Cross Country Championship, which was held at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock Nov. 6.
Johnson completed the 2-mile course in 12 minutes, 16.3 seconds. She ran the first mile in 5:35.4.
The 30th-place finish bettered her finish at the 2020 meet by 17 spots and was 48 places better than her finish in 2019 as a freshman.
She finished 28 seconds out of the top 10.
Melissa’s Abigail Bass won the 4A girls individual championship, clocking 11:07.2. Fredericksburg’s Taylor Grona was the state runner-up.
Johnson led a quartet of county runners to compete at the state meet.
Beeville’s Angel Alba ran in the 4A boys race, while Skidmore-Tynan’s Yaneli Aguilar and Emilee Sturgeon represented the Lady Cats in the 3A girls race.
Alba recorded a 93rd-place finish for Beeville in the 4A boys race.
The junior clocked a time of 17:42.7 on the 3.1-mile course in Round Rock.
He ran the first mile in 5:19.7 and passed the 2-mile mark in 11:17.1.
Athens’ Micah Swann won the 4A boys individual championship, clocking 15:42.4. San Elizario’s Christopher Moreno finished second.
Aguilar and Sturgeon finished 45th and 91st for Skidmore-Tynan in the 3A girls race.
Aguilar posted a time of 12:48.4 in the race, running the first mile in 5:44.1.
It was the senior’s third straight trip to the state meet. She finished 25th as a sophomore in 2019 and was 62nd last year as a junior.
Sturgeon, a junior, finished the race in 13:23.9 after posting a time of 5:54.4 in the first mile.
Holliday’s Hannah Spears finished off her career by winning the 3A girls state title in 11:34.9. It was her third straight appearance at the state meet and her third straight top-10 finish after taking sixth in 2019 and fourth in 2020.
Wallis Brazos’ Esmeralda Garcia was the state runner-up.
The team and individual champions from each classification were as follows:
6A boys – Team, Southlake Carroll, 65 points. Individual, Kevin Sanchez, Austin Vandegrift, 14:53.4.
6A girls – Team, Flower Mound, 41. Individual, Natalie Cook, Flower Mound, 16:32.4.
5A boys – Team, Grapevine, 53. Individual, Walker St. John, Grapevine, 15:06.6.
5A girls – Team, Lucas Lovejoy, 65. Individual, Cameron McConnell, Canyon Randall, 17:15.4.
4A boys – Team, San Elizario, 93. Individual, Micah Swann, Athens, 15:42.4.
4A girls – Team, Celina, 80. Individual, Abigail Bass, Melissa, 11:07.2.
3A boys – Team, Whitesboro, 62. Individual, Wyatt Hoover, Poth, 15:57.4.
3A girls – Team, Holliday, 39. Individual, Hannah Spears, Holliday, 11:34.9.
2A boys – Team, Poolville, 68. Individual, Abraham Morales, Brackettville Brackett, 16:04.4.
2A girls – Team, Wellington, 78. Individual, Kyle Kane, Wellington, 11:54.6.
1A boys – Team, Miller Grove, 50. Individual, Brandon Passmann, Guthrie, 15:32.9.
1A girls – Team, Imperial Buena Vista, 105. Individual, Taytum Goodman, Earth Springlake, 10:59.36.
