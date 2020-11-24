Beeville’s Jada Johnson is in her second year as a high school cross country, and she is now a state qualifier in both of those years.
The sophomore standout earned her second straight state-meet berth last week at the UIL Region IV Championship at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Dr. Jack A. Dugan Family Soccer and Track Stadium.
Johnson posted a time of 12 minutes, 42.79 seconds on the 2-mile course to earn the fourth of 10 individual state-qualifying bids.
“It was a hard race,” Johnson said after she was announced as the sixth-place finisher in the 4A girls race and headed to the trophy area to retrieve her medal.
“It was really hot out here. But I’m glad that I came out on top and have a place at state.”
Johnson led the Lady Trojans to a 14th-place finish as a team with the four points she earned for her sixth-place finish.
Beeville’s other four runners – Amber Müller, Avery Silvas, Alana Guerrero and Hailey Pollack – scored 63, 70, 91 and 97 points, respectively, to give the Lady Trojans a total of 325 points.
Tuloso-Midway won the team championship with 60 points, edging out Bandera for the title by five points. The final team state bid went to Wimberley by two points over La Feria, 124 to 126.
Fredericksburg freshman Taylor Grona won the individual championship with a time of 11:27.56.
Calhoun’s Emme O’Donnell won the silver, and La Feria’s Liana Navarro claimed the bronze medal.
Those three earned the first three individual-qualifying spots with the fourth going to Johnson.
Johnson will run at the state meet on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The 4A girls race is slated to start at 11:45 a.m. at Round Rock’s Old Settlers Park.
“I want to finish, this year, in the top 25,” Johnson said about the state meet.
“It’s an honor honestly,” she added when asked how it felt to represent her hometown. “To come out here and have this Beeville uniform on and run for my team, it’s an honor.”
Müller finished 82nd for Beeville. She clocked a time of 14:40.85.
Silvas took 91st, clocking a time of 15:04.60.
Guerrero was 115th in 16:02.29, and Pollack took 123rd in 17:28.47.
Noemi Alaniz, Beeville’s No. 2 runner for most of the year, and Caleigh Martin did not run for the Lady Trojans at the meet as a safety precaution for a possible COVID-19 exposure.
In the boys 4A race, Beeville’s Trace Fox finished 50th overall.
The sophomore clocked a time of 19:30.58 on the 3.1-mile course.
He missed the last state bid by 30 spots. It went to Ingleside’s Adrian Meda.
Fredericksburg’s Andrew Kendrick completed the Billie sweep of the individual titles by posting a time of 16:31.37 to win by more than 30 seconds.
Hondo’s Angel Rodriguez finished as the runner-up, and his teammate, Anthony Sandoval, won the bronze medal.
Fredericksburg cruised to the team championship with three of its runners finishing in the top five and all five of its scoring runners finishing inside the top 16.
The Billies posted a team total of 35 points.
Bandera was the runner-up, and Hondo took the third team-qualifying spot in third.
