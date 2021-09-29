Following a special ceremony honoring the victims of the 9/11 attacks, the Skidmore-Tynan and Beeville cross country teams finished second and third, respectively, at the Skidmore-Tynan Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 11.
Skidmore boasted three top-10 finishers, while Beeville had two as the two teams finished just two points apart with 64 and 66 points.
Robstown won the girls team title with 39 points.
Beeville’s Jada Johnson was the top local finisher, winning the individual bronze medal with a time of 13 minutes, 2.324 seconds on the 2-mile course in Skidmore.
Skidmore-Tynan’s Yaneli Aguilar finished a spot back of her in fourth place with a time of 13:06.665.
Emilee Sturgeon was fifth for the Lady Cats in 13:15.064, while Maggy Moreman finished eighth for the purple and gold in 13:34.582.
Erin Rivas was the other top-10 finisher from the county, taking ninth for the Lady Trojans in 13:38.371.
For Skidmore-Tynan, Adrianna Moron took 25th in 14:16.826, Mariella Gonzales was 31st in 14:42.656 and Alexis Moron took 54th in 16:09.574.
For Beeville, Noemi Alaniz took 16th in 13:50.264, Avery Silvas was 22nd in 14:10.756, Jayden Ford was 26th in 14:18.841, Kinlee Ramon took 38th in 15:02.390 and Erin Rice was 39th in 15:05.325.
On the boys side, Beeville took third in the 4A/5A race with 55 points. Alice won the team title with 44 points and King was second with 52.
Trace Fox led the Trojans with a fifth-place finish in 17:01.823 on the 3.1-mile course.
Angel Alba took sixth in 17:10.830, while Rowdy Siddon placed 12th in 17:48.788. Isaiah Rosales clocked 18:14.123 to take 17th, Darrion Munoz was 20th in 18:24.283 and Taegan Cochran finished 22nd in 18:48.679.
Skidmore-Tynan finished fifth in the boys 1A/2A/3A race with 123 points. McMullen County won the team title with 47 points and Mathis was second with 50 points.
Colton Dickenson was the top finisher for Skidmore, clocking 19:22.974. Gavin Ochoa finished 23rd in 19:45.368 and Joe Eric Rivas was 25th in 19:48.443. Reymundo Ramirez took 31st in 20:17.584 and Gage Ochoa took 34th in 20:40.617.
Junior varsity boys
Beeville’s Emmanuel Liserio was the top county finisher in the junior varsity boys race. He was the runner-up in the race with a time of 12:48.219.
For Beeville, Austin Hackney was fifth, Ryley Roschetzky was eighth, Colby Rader was 24th, Robert Rosas finished 35th and Enrique Solis took 37th.
For Skidmore-Tynan, Zachry Rife took 23rd and Jacob Dougherty finished 40th.
Junior varsity girls
Beeville’s Alana Guerrero was the top county finisher in the junior varsity girls race, finishing fourth in a time of 15:25.204.
For Beeville, KJ Cascarano was eighth, Kyla Kelley was 10th, Samantha Ziegler was 19th and Aubry Rodriguez was 22nd.
Ella Nelson finished 16th for Skidmore-Tynan.
Junior high boys
Paul Kenney led Moreno in the junior high boys race, taking 18th.
Bryce Hranicky was 20th, Brayden Martorell finished 28th, Orlando Casas was 29th, Joe Gonzales was 38th, Wyatt Towner finished 45th, Victor Valadez took 49th, Tiko Ferrer was 57th, Scott Gross took 59th, Hayden Martin finished 62nd, Evan Gutierrez was 66th and Noah Lindsey was 67th.
Junior high girls
Khloe Avalos was the top county finisher in the junior high girls race, taking fourth for Moreno.
For Moreno, Felicity Dominguez was ninth, Cheyenne Garcia was 10th, Akylie Munoz finished 16th, Naelli Garnica was 57th, Brielle Batch took 58th, Elliana Sustaita was 62nd and Maranda Speedon took 66th.
For Skidmore-Tynan, Natalie Ramirez was seventh, Alexis Torres took 27th, Eliana Gonzales took 38th, Leighton Speicher-Cuellar was 48th and Aracely Garcia took 61st.
